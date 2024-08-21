Progress Reducing Opioid Overdose Deaths in New York

Governor Kathy Hochul today provided an update on New York’s ongoing efforts to combat the opioid and overdose epidemic that is impacting states across the nation. Estimated overdose deaths in areas of New York State outside New York City declined 9 percent in the 12-month period ending March 2024 compared to the prior 12-month period, according to new provisional data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Estimated overdose deaths in New York City declined 3.1 percent in the same period. Following the release of this data, Governor Hochul highlighted that New York is continuing to take aggressive action to reduce overdose deaths statewide – including new, innovative approaches to deliver supportive services to New Yorkers struggling with addiction.

“I’m committed to keeping New Yorkers safe and turning the tide against an overdose epidemic that has taken far too many neighbors, friends and family members in New York and across the nation,” said Governor Hochul. “We'll continue taking aggressive action and deploying new resources that will save lives and ensure New Yorkers struggling with addiction get the services and support they need.”

Office of Addiction Services and Supports Commissioner Dr. Chinazo Cunningham said, “The updated provisional CDC data continue to trend in the right direction, meaning fewer New Yorkers are dying of overdoses. However, we remain cautiously optimistic and focused on saving lives through our ongoing efforts to bring innovative prevention, treatment, harm reduction, and recovery services to all those who need it. Free online naloxone kits and drug testing strips, enhanced access to medication treatment, and mobile medication units are just a few ways we continue to use data, equity, and harm reduction strategies toward this effort.”

State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “The provisional data released by the CDC is evidence that the harm reduction and prevention measures being taken at all levels in New York State are making an impact and saving lives. We still have more work to do. Opioid use disorder is a public health crisis that requires a collaborative approach and in partnership with community organizations, public health professionals and our state agency and federal partners, we will continue to leverage every tool available to reach more New Yorkers who are impacted by the overdose epidemic.”

According to the newly released provisional data, the CDC estimated 3,253 drug overdose deaths in areas of New York State outside New York City during the 12-month period from April 2023 to March 2024. This represents a 9 percent decrease compared to the estimated 3,575 overdose deaths in those parts of the state from April 2022 to March 2023.

Also according to that data, the CDC estimated 3,123 drug overdose deaths in New York City during the 12-month period from April 2023 to March 2024. This represents a 3.1 percent decrease compared to the estimated 3,223 overdose deaths in New York City from April 2022 to March 2023.

Since this is provisional data, it is subject to further revisions by federal officials in the coming months based on final reporting.

More Than $335 Million in Opioid Settlement Funds Made Available

As part of continued efforts to address this crisis, Governor Hochul highlighted New York’s nation-leading work to distribute opioid settlement funds to local communities. Settlement funds are used to invest in addiction ​prevention, recovery services, harm reduction and other resources that can play a role in reducing overdose deaths.

As of August 1, New York has made more than $335 million in settlement funds available since January 2023 – making this funding available faster than any other state in the nation. NYS OASAS is the lead agency responsible for oversight of New York’s Opioid Settlement Fund. To guide distribution of this funding, New York established the Opioid Settlement Fund Advisory Board, which provides recommendations on the best use of this funding to support the various services across New York State.

Delivering New Resources to Support Individuals Impacted by Addiction and Decrease Overdoses

Swift distribution of settlement funding and new State funding have enabled New York to advance a wide array of community investments and new initiatives that will help save more lives and address the needs of New Yorkers struggling with addiction. Governor Hochul highlighted several examples of these efforts:

Providing more than $100 million to municipalities across the state to support efforts to address the opioid and overdose crisis on a local level.

Funding new programs to increase access to medication for addiction treatment and other healthcare services, including comprehensive integrated outpatient programs, new opioid treatment programs, and increased access to low-threshold buprenorphine.

Providing a total of more than $12 million to Recovery Community and Outreach Centers across the state, which help struggling New Yorkers access more services, support and information about addiction and recovery.

Significantly increasing community-level outreach and engagement efforts that connect at-risk individuals with the harm reduction and treatment services they need.

Expanding the addiction services workforce by recruiting and training more New Yorkers for jobs that enable them to help fellow New Yorkers struggling with addiction, including providing funding to medical schools and other colleges to support a new scholarship program.

Establishing Mobile Medication Units which provide medication for addiction treatment and other services and resources, and are designed to bring services directly to underserved communities and address barriers that keep some people from seeking treatment.

Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHCs), which provide an array of coordinated services to address substance use and/or mental health, including crisis intervention, screening and assessments, and treatment planning.

Distributed Nearly 700,000 Life-Saving Naloxone Kits Statewide

Along with deploying new services and resources to support New Yorkers struggling with addiction, the State has taken nation-leading action to distribute naloxone kits that can save lives during an overdose emergency.

Through combined efforts by NYS DOH, NYS OASAS and other partners, New York has distributed nearly 700,000 naloxone kits statewide in the last 18 months – including many through a first-in-the-nation online ordering portal. This portal also provides individuals and organizations the opportunity to order fentanyl and xylazine test strips. To date, more than 11.3 million fentanyl test strips and 8.3 million xylazine test strips have been distributed through this effort. These supplies can be ordered through the OASAS website.

Additionally, New York recently began providing free access to naloxone kits to domestic violence shelters and service providers across the state.

New Yorkers struggling with an addiction, or whose loved ones are struggling, can find help and hope by calling the state’s toll-free, 24-hour, 7-day-a-week HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (Short Code 467369).

Recognizing National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day

To recognize National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day, the following New York State landmarks will be lit purple today:

One World Trade Center

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

State Fairgrounds - Main Gate & Expo Center

Niagara Falls

The "Franklin D. Roosevelt" Mid-Hudson Bridge

Albany International Airport Gateway

MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station

Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

Moynihan Train Hall

Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park

State Senator Nathalia Fernandez said, “Governor Hochul’s announcement highlights significant progress in addressing New York’s opioid crisis, including a decrease in overdose deaths and new investments in crucial resources. These developments support the ongoing efforts of the Alcoholism and Substance Use Disorder Committee. While promising, continued action is essential. We look forward to more initiatives from the Governor and are committed to advancing additional legislation. Our goal is to ensure every New Yorker receives the support they need.”

Erie County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein said, “The recent national and New York State drug overdose death decreases demonstrate that harm reduction strategies work. With NYSDOH support, Erie County continues to support Narcan trainings, fentanyl test strip use, and promotes never using alone, accessing peer navigator assistance and implementing low threshold buprenorphine.”

Albany Medical College Professor of Emergency Medicine Michael Dailey MD, said, “This good news in the face of ongoing tragedy allows us a moment to reflect on the interventions that we are making across the State, from the community of drug using people working to prevent overdose, to those in public safety and emergency medicine working to treat people who are in crisis. Drug use and overdose is a highly personal public health problem. As we treat people who overdose, we must continue to follow the evidence to provide compassionate care, minimize severe withdrawal symptoms, offer opportunities for intervention, and assure that we are focused on the best solutions for each individual.”

CUNY Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy Professor Pedro Mateu-Gelabert Ph.D., said, “The recent data indicating a decline in overdose deaths from April 2023 to March 2024 in New York State could signal the continuation of a positive trend that began in 2023. This comes after five years of troubling increases in overdose fatalities, suggesting that the tide might finally be turning. While this shift may be partly due to public health initiatives like expanded treatment access and naloxone distribution, it's crucial to remain cautious. Ongoing monitoring will be essential to see if this downward trend persists and to understand the factors contributing to this potential reversal.”