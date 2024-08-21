Mayor Bowser Invites Families to Celebrate Back-to-School Day at RFK

(Washington, DC) – Ahead of the new school year, Mayor Muriel Bowser is inviting families to a Back-to-School Day that will take place at the Fields at RFK on Friday, August 23, from 12 pm to 4 pm. The event is open to all families and will provide a comprehensive range of resources to support students and families as they prepare for the upcoming school year.



“We want families to come together and get excited about the new school year,” said Mayor Bowser. “This is an opportunity to make sure you’re ready for day one and to connect with the people and programs that will help our young people be successful throughout the school year.”

Back-to-School Day at RFK, which is organized by the Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services (DYRS) and will be attended by multiple District agencies and community partners, will feature:

Free Backpacks and School Supplies: Essential items to ensure every student is ready for the academic year ahead.

Essential items to ensure every student is ready for the academic year ahead. Food and Refreshments: Enjoy a variety of delicious food options available throughout the event.

Enjoy a variety of delicious food options available throughout the event. Live Music and Entertainment: Celebrate with local talent and enjoy the lively atmosphere.

Celebrate with local talent and enjoy the lively atmosphere. Free Haircuts: Get a fresh new look with complimentary haircuts for students.

Get a fresh new look with complimentary haircuts for students. Immunizations: Access important health services to keep students healthy and ready for school.

“Back-to-School Day is a great opportunity to come together and support our youth as they navigate their educational journey,” said DYRS Director Sam Abed. “Every child deserves the chance to excel, and we are committed to providing the necessary tools to make that happen.”

Throughout the year, DYRS also operates the District’s Achievement Centers, which provide a wide range of free after school and out-of-school time activities for all youth and young adults ages 14 to 21. The centers are staffed by experts dedicated to helping young people build their strengths and self-confidence. Vocational programming is available for those aged 18 to 21, offering industry-aligned training, preparation for industry-recognized exams, and work-based learning experiences that can lead to job opportunities. Families and young adults can explore more about the programs at dyrs.dc.gov/page/achievement-centers or by visiting the Achievement Center locations:

2101 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue SE; Phone: (202) 645-5787

450 H Street, NW; Phone: (202) 576-7299

“The District’s Back to School events are about more than just school supplies; they’re about giving our families the resources, support, and encouragement they need for a successful school year,” said Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice Lindsey Appiah. “We’re focused not only on academic achievement but also on the well-being of our youth, working together to ensure safe and nurturing environments for all students.”

Mayor Bowser also encourages families to utilize the recently unveiled 2024 Back to School Guide, which is a valuable resource for families and students preparing for the upcoming school year. The guide features essential updates on after school and out-of-school time programs, immunization requirements, transportation options, and other resources available to support families throughout the year are also highlighted.



For more information on back-to-school events and resources, families can visit backtoschool.dc.gov.



