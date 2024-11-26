DYRS and Tyler Biadasz Foundation Partner to Distribute Over 1,300 Meals to Families in Need

CONTACT:

Turnesha Fish – 202-294-1061; [email protected]

(Washington, DC)—Today, the Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services (DYRS) joined forces with the Tyler Biadasz Foundation's Center of Change and Mercy Chefs to deliver 1,300 meals to families across the community. This collaborative effort highlights the shared commitment to ensuring families access nutritious food, particularly during the holiday season.

The giveaway brought together DYRS staff, community partners, and dedicated volunteers who worked tirelessly to distribute meal packages. A total of 130 boxes of food, each containing ten meals, were distributed, resulting in 1,300 meals. The generous donations included turkeys, fresh produce, and pantry staples, providing essential support to families in need.

At the heart of this initiative are DYRS’s Achievement Centers, which serve as hubs for positive youth development and community engagement. These centers provide a variety of programming, from educational and vocational training to health and wellness activities, designed to empower young people and help them succeed. This meal distribution extends this mission, offering a meaningful way to connect with families.

"At DYRS, we are committed to not only rehabilitating and empowering youth but also supporting their families and the broader community," stated Sam Abed, DYRS Director. "We are proud to give back and strengthen the bonds that make our community resilient and connected."

Tyler Biadasz, Pro Bowl center for the Washington Commanders and founder of the Center of Change, shared his excitement for the collaboration. “Our mission is to uplift communities by addressing real needs, and this partnership with DYRS is a perfect example of what we can accomplish together. We’re proud to make a difference by providing families in this community access to healthy meal options.”

Through its collaboration with the Tyler Biadasz Foundation and Mercy Chefs, DYRS significantly expanded its impact, reaching even more families in the District. This incredible partnership highlights the outstanding work accomplished by the agency’s Achievement Centers and demonstrates the power of collective efforts in transforming lives and supporting those in need.

DYRS extends its heartfelt gratitude to all partners, staff, and volunteers who contributed to this event's success. This holiday season, DYRS continues to foster a spirit of generosity, resilience, and unity within the community.

About the Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services (DYRS):

The Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services is committed to providing opportunities for youth to become productive and law-abiding citizens. Through various programs and services, DYRS aims to empower young people and support their successful reintegration into the community.

About the Tyler Biadasz Foundation:

The Tyler Biadasz Foundation's Center of Change is dedicated to positively impacting young people's lives. Through various initiatives, the foundation aims to provide support, resources, and opportunities for youth to thrive and reach their full potential.

About Mercy Chefs:

Mercy Chefs is a nonprofit organization that provides professionally prepared, restaurant-quality meals to those in need during crises. Focusing on nutritious and delicious food, Mercy Chefs aims to bring comfort and hope to communities facing adversity.