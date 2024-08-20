Submit Release
USS San Diego Departs for Japan

SAN DIEGO - The San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22) left San Diego, Aug. 14, for Sasebo, Japan.


USS San Diego departs for Japan

