USS San Diego departs for Japan

SAN DIEGO - The San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22) left San Diego, Aug. 14, for Sasebo, Japan.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.