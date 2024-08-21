North West Legislature meet departments over First Quarter Performance Reports for 2024/25, 22 Aug

North West Legislature Committees to meet departments over First Quarter Performance Reports for 2024/25

On Thursday, 22 August 2024, the North West Provincial Legislature Portfolio Committees will hold hybrid oversight meetings with different provincial departments over the first quarter performance reports for 2024/25 financial year and implementation of House Resolutions.

The meeting will be held as follows;

Portfolio Committee on Premier and Finance chaired by Hon. Virginia Tlhapi with Office of the Premier at 08h00-10h00. Portfolio Committee on Health and Social Development chaired by Hon. Karabo Magagane meeting with Department of Social Development at 11h00 – 13h00. Portfolio Committee on Public Works and Roads chaired by Hon. Paul Sebegoe meeting with Department of Public Works at 14h00 – 16h00.

Venue : Legislature Committee Room 2/Hybrid

Members of the Media who would like to attend the meeting can contact Ms. Namhla Luhabe on 079 527 0628.

Namhla Luhabe

Deputy Manager - Communications

North West Provincial Legislature

Tel : (018) 392 7000

Cell : 079 527 0628