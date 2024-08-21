North West Legislature meet departments over First Quarter Performance Reports for 2024/25, 22 Aug
North West Legislature Committees to meet departments over First Quarter Performance Reports for 2024/25
On Thursday, 22 August 2024, the North West Provincial Legislature Portfolio Committees will hold hybrid oversight meetings with different provincial departments over the first quarter performance reports for 2024/25 financial year and implementation of House Resolutions.
The meeting will be held as follows;
- Portfolio Committee on Premier and Finance chaired by Hon. Virginia Tlhapi with Office of the Premier at 08h00-10h00.
- Portfolio Committee on Health and Social Development chaired by Hon. Karabo Magagane meeting with Department of Social Development at 11h00 – 13h00.
- Portfolio Committee on Public Works and Roads chaired by Hon. Paul Sebegoe meeting with Department of Public Works at 14h00 – 16h00.
Venue : Legislature Committee Room 2/Hybrid
Members of the Media who would like to attend the meeting can contact Ms. Namhla Luhabe on 079 527 0628.
Namhla Luhabe
Deputy Manager - Communications
North West Provincial Legislature
Tel : (018) 392 7000
Cell : 079 527 0628
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.