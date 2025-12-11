Commission for Gender Equality engages public sector departments on sexual harassment, 12 Dec

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) will convene a Strategic Engagement on sexual harassment in South Africa’s public sector to assess the prevalence, management, and institutional response to sexual harassment across the public sector.

This engagement forms part of the CGE’s constitutional mandate to monitor gender equality, promote safe workplaces, and strengthen compliance with legislation that protects employees from harassment, intimidation, and gender-based discrimination.

The CGE has invited key public sector departments identified through complaints, monitoring reports, and previous investigations to participate. The engagement will create space for open dialogue, accountability, and collaboration to strengthen prevention, reporting, investigation, and enforcement mechanisms.

Departments invited are:

Department of Social Development, Eastern Cape

Department of Public Works, Roads and Infrastructure, Limpopo

Department of Education, Limpopo

Department of Public Works, Northern Cape

Department of Social Development, Northern Cape

Department of Public Works, North West

Department of Education, North West

Department of Public Works, Western Cape

Department of Social Development, Western Cape

The engagement seeks to address the systemic gaps that contribute to ongoing sexual harassment cases within the public sector. The CGE will also highlight areas of good practice and map out coordinated strategies to drive reforms within participating institutions.

Details of the engagement

Date: 12 December 2025

Time: 10h00

Venue: The Capital Melrose, Atholl Oaklands Road, Cnr Kernick Avenue, Melrose North; Johannesburg

RSVP: Mikateko Shipalana. Media@cge.org.za

Enquiries:

Spokesperson

Javu Baloyi

E-mail: Javu@cge.org.za

Cell: 083 579 3306

