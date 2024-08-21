National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola evacuates trainees, SAPS trainers and members following gas explosion at adjacent business site

Police trainees, SAPS trainers, specialised units evacuated following gas explosion at adjacent business site

The National Commissioner of SAPS, General Fannie Masemola has ordered the evacuation of more than 2500 police trainees following a gas pipeline explosion at an adjacent business site near the SAPS Tshwane Training Academy.

The decision to evacuate the trainees, SAPS trainers and members from various specialised units including the Natjoints Coordination Centre(NCC) was taken following advise and consultation from experts.

Various experts are on site to contain the fire at the adjacent business site.

It should be noted that the training academy is not affected and that the evacuation process is a precautionary measure by management.

A venue operational centre comprising of various experts has been established under the command of the Deputy National Commissioner for Policing, Lt Gen Tebello Mosikili.

General Masemola says the safety of our police trainees and members remains a priority and this evacuation forms as a precautionary measure to preserve the lives of our members.

The National Commissioner assures the public of the safety of police trainees and those working at the training academy and various units

Media enquiries: Brigadier Athlenda Mathe 0820408808