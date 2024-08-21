Defence embarks on Chinese hospital ship “exercise harmony” at Victoria and Alfred Waterfront Dockyard in Cape Town, 22 to 28 Aug

South African Military Health Service (SAMHS) embarks on Chinese hospital ship “exercise harmony” at Victoria and Alfred Waterfront Dockyard in Cape Town: 22 to 28 August 2024

The South African Military Health Service (SAMHS) together with SA Navy will receive the Chinese hospital ship (Peace Ark) in Cape Town port on 22 August 2024. The vessel is to land on South African shores for the first time ahead of its renowned “Mission Harmony”. It will be docked at Victoria and Alfred Basins (sheltered mooring area), berth jetty 2, well renowned as Cape Town

V&A Water Front. It is located in Table Bay. The gigantic medical vessel will be docked in the area from 22 to 29 August 2024. The joint national and interdepartmental exercise for humanitarian medical service between People’s Republic of China and Republic of South Africa hopes to strengthen military and diplomatic ties as well as reinforce humanitarian medical aid skills between these two countries. The exercise will assist local communities with comprehensive medical care.

Including its rescue helicopter on board, the hospital vessel is equipped with more than one hundred (100) medical personnel. She will provide independent medical services for 7 consecutive days with a 600 - 700 outpatient treating capacity and conducting physical medical examinations.

Amongst other services on board, will be, laboratory services, specialised health services, surgical procedures, and is capacitated with in-patient treatment.

The fully fledged naval medical vessel will be operating alongside SAMHS well trained and experienced medical staff and personnel in proving health service to the visiting local community of Cape Town and its outskirts. South African National Defence Force high echelon and Provincial Department of Health officials will officiate at this event.

The series of events will culminate on 28 August, with social responsibility programmes and healthy community involvement.

The SA Navy and SA Air Force will provide logistical, technical and engineering support alongside the docked medical vessel of the People’s Republic of China.

The South African Military Health Service (SAMHS) provides clinical and medical support to the South African armed forces in joint military operations and peace support mission in the region. It is also responsible for comprehensive medical cover for SANDF dependents and statesmen.

Enquiries: Colonel Phillip Makopo.

Senior Staff Officer Corporate Communication.

Cell: 082 047 2658.

Email:samhs.communication@gmail.com