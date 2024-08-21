VRIZE and Tonic Shaping the Next Wave of Restaurant POS Technology

VRIZE and Tonic Unite to Elevate Restaurant POS Experience VRIZE logo

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- VRIZE, a leading provider of digital engineering solutions, and Tonic, an innovative leader in restaurant point-of-sale software, announced a partnership to grow Tonic into a category killer product. Tonic is making waves with its restaurant point-of-sale system and has set its eyes on getting to the next orbit with AI and predictive analytics infused experiences for the restaurant guests, staff, and partners.Tyler Young, CEO of Tonic, conveyed his excitement about the partnership, stating, “Meeting VRIZE leadership and hearing their story was like looking in a mirror. Their commitment to innovation, their people-first culture, and their focus on delivering real-world solutions aligns perfectly with Tonic's values. With VRIZE's expertise fueling our development, Tonic is poised to deliver even more powerful, streamlined, and user-friendly tools to our partners and their clients. We're excited to see what this collaboration brings!”Maloy Roy, CEO of VRIZE, shared his enthusiasm, saying, “VRIZE is all about creating products that give our customers category leadership. We love putting our engineering mettle to play with the customer’s vision and expect nothing but experience delight as the outcome. With Tonic, we have a great story in the making and can’t wait to walk into the restaurants and see Tonic in action.”About TonicTonic is a restaurant POS platform built on a foundation of powerful technology and unparalleled local support. We empower restaurants of all sizes to streamline operations, boost efficiency, and create exceptional guest experiences. Unlike traditional POS providers, Tonic is committed to empowering local resellers, providing them with the tools and support they need to deliver personalized service and expertise to their clients.To learn more about Tonic POS and its innovative solutions for the restaurant industry, visit www.tonicpos.com About VRIZEFounded in 2020 by a passionate team of digital engineering experts, VRIZE has grown to a company of more than 450+ employees. The team is driven by experienced professionals who strive for outstanding results. With a mission to create a frictionless digital engineering experience for its clients, the company offers a variety of services including platform engineering, advanced analytics, and artificial intelligenceFor more information about VRIZE and its innovative solutions, please visit www.vrize.com or connect with us on LinkedIn

