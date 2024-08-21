Swope, Rodante P.A. Managing Partner Angela Rodante Named to National Trial Lawyers’ Top 25 National Woman Trial Lawyers

Managing Partner Angela Rodante Swope, Rodante P.A. Managing Partner Angela Rodante one of the Top 25 National Woman Trial Lawyers

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Swope, Rodante P.A. is proud to announce that Managing Partner Angela Rodante has been recognized by The National Trial Lawyers as one of the Top 25 National Woman Trial Lawyers. This prestigious honor highlights Ms. Rodante’s exemplary work and dedication in trial law, further cementing her reputation as a leader in the legal profession and her commitment to positively impacting the lives of her clients and advancing the civil plaintiffs’ bar.The National Trial Lawyers’ mission is to promote excellence and foster diversity in the legal profession through advocacy training, advanced legal education, and the development of sharp legal acumen among trial lawyers. This honor reflects Angela Rodante’s commitment to these values, and her continuous efforts to make a positive impact within the legal community.“Angela’s recognition is a testament to her relentless passion and commitment to justice,” said Dale Swope, Managing Attorney of Swope, Rodante P.A. “Angela’s expertise as a top plaintiff attorney, taking on large corporations with skill and determination, along with her strong leadership and deep compassion for her clients, truly set her apart. We are incredibly proud of her being named among the top woman trial lawyers in the nation.”The National Trial Lawyers organization provides members with access to cutting-edge training, networking, and educational opportunities through its annual Trial Lawyers Summit in Miami and ten other national conferences. Their goal is to empower attorneys by offering resources that might otherwise be difficult to access, while also fostering connections among civil plaintiff and criminal defense attorneys.For Angela Rodante, this recognition is more than just an accolade; it’s a reflection of her dedication to the advancement of women in the legal profession. “It’s an honor to be included among such outstanding women,” said Angela Rodante. “As a mentor and leader, I’m committed to paving the way for other women trial lawyers to excel and thrive in this profession. This acknowledgment reinforces my mission to inspire the next generation of women attorneys while continuing to provide top-tier advocacy for my clients.”Swope, Rodante P.A. remains committed to supporting the legal community, and Angela Rodante’s recognition by The National Trial Lawyers highlights the firm’s ongoing dedication to excellence and leadership in trial law.About Swope, Rodante P.A.At Swope, Rodante P.A., we make a deep emotional investment in improving the lives of our clients, who have often been devastated by the events for which we are seeking justice. The cases we take on are not simple, and often push the edge of legal issues we care about. Managing Partner Angela Rodante is typically lead counsel on the biggest and most complex cases. She works on a wide range of matters including wrongful death and insurance bad faith.

