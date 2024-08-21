Victoria Dabrowski Schmidt 2024 Career Symposium Connects Women with Theme, 'Maximizing Your Full Potential'

AADC Career Symposium features 14 outstanding presenters from diverse backgrounds and careers.

Associate Alumnae of Douglass College (AADC) Luncheon Ceremony To Induct Three Graduates in the AADC Society of Excellence During Career Symposium

We bring a wealth of experience, creating opportunity for our AADC community of Douglass alums and freinds at every stage.” — AADC President Lisa Dorio Ruch ‘89, Esq.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Associate Alumnae of Douglass College, “AADC” (douglassalumnae.org), will host its ninth annual free career symposium, underwritten by centenarian Victoria Dabrowski Schmidt, Class of 1942, on Saturday, September 28, 2024, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, at the Douglass Student Center on the Douglass College campus, 100 George Street, New Brunswick, NJ.The day-long symposium features 14 powerful presenters exploring the theme, “Maximizing Your Full Potential: Using the Power of Your Strengths and Talents for Professional and Personal Development,” with keynote by Executive Coach and DEI Specialist Tynisha Coleman ‘08, founder and CEO of Exalt Consulting. The symposium offers attendees a panel discussion, workshops, and networking opportunities.“Together we will explore how to maximize each individual's full potential. Our dynamic presenters bring a wealth of experience, creating a unique growth opportunity for our AADC community at every age and stage of our lives and careers,” says AADC President Lisa Dorio Ruch ‘89, Esq. “Whether you are a new graduate, beginning or advancing a career, exploring professions, or retiring into a new chapter, our Symposium provides innovative learning and networking opportunities for all of us.”What is VDS?Lovingly nicknamed “VDS” for centenarian Victoria Dabrowski Schmidt ’42, who established an endowment to provide and advance this highly successful symposium, this free day-long symposium brings together Douglass alumnae, and financial contributors to the AADC. Non-alumnae may attend for a nominal cost.The programming is designed to bring women and their allies across professions, whether beginning or advancing a career, exploring new professions, or considering retirement. This year’s program will focus on embracing a holistic approach to offer powerful sessions, a panel of mental health care experts, and signature workshops to educate, empower and engage attendees.The luncheon features the AADC Society of Excellence Induction Ceremony, which honors the distinguished careers and community achievements of three graduates. 2024 honores are Jennifer C. Bender ‘93, Esq.; Pamela Brug ‘84, MD, MS; and Debra Lynch ‘79, Ph.D.Speakers will address a range of career development and advancement issues facing today’s women as they move forward in all aspects of their lives:Keynote Address Unleashing Your Full Potential: Catalyst for Transformation (Tynisha Coleman ‘08, Exalt Consulting, CEO/Founder)Beyond Limits: Building Resilience Amidst Life’s Obstacles Panel Discussion (Melody Gratic, Alison Maloney, Benita Talati ’03, and Lisa Taubenblat '95, Jennie Vila '07)You Can Do It!: Follow Your Calling without Fear (Kaila Boulware Sykes ’15)Running Positivity Campaigns for Marginalized Communities in the Workplace (Sangeetha Subramanian ’08)Is Imposter Syndrome Burning You Out? (Nichole Inya-Agha ’08 and Sharmaine Lewis)Redefining Retirement with Estate Planning Tools (Tina M. James ’06)Empowering Educators: Nurturing New Teachers and Aspiring Educators (Tina Dorio Perri ’90 and Lauren Stone)From Handshakes to Heartbeats: Maximizing Potential Through Networking and Volunteering (Catherine Sackey ’22)About the VDS Symposium:Major funding for the ninth annual Victoria Dabrowski Schmidt ’42 Workplace & Professional Development Symposium was provided by centenarian Victoria Dabrowski Schmidt, Class of 1942. The Ninth Annual AADC Symposium Planning Committee is led by volunteer Douglass alums Co-Chairs Fabiola Paul ‘09 and Candice Batts ‘02, with Lorrie Delaney '18, Director of Alumnae Relations, and committee volunteers.Every alumna of the New Jersey College for Women, Douglass College, and Douglass Residential College automatically becomes an Associate Alumnae of Douglass College (AADC) member, the independent 501(c )(3) organization that connects more than 40,000 women worldwide who share a passion for learning. There are no specific membership dues, however alumnae are encouraged to become an active member.The AADC develops and promotes connections among Douglass alumnae by providing programs, services, networks, and lifelong learning opportunities that represent the interests and needs of our diverse alums. The AADC provides prudent stewardship of the Douglass Fund and other endowed funds held by the AADC for the benefit of Douglass; distributions from these funds contribute financial support to Douglass and its students. Follow us on social media @douglassalumnae.

