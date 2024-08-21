MDE Announces $1 Million in Grants to Support Education for Students Experiencing Homelessness (8/20/24)

MINNEAPOLIS – Today the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) announced $1 million in federal McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act competitive grants to 22 districts and charter schools throughout Minnesota. “Students experiencing housing instability and unaccompanied youth are the most at-risk student group in Minnesota. These funds will help school districts to focus assistance on the students most in need,” said Commissioner Willie Jett. “Education is a great equalizer. Children and youth experiencing housing instability must have access to the educational services they need to succeed.” Recipients include: Anoka-Hennepin Public School District

Bdote Learning Center

Bemidji Public School District

Bloomington Public School District

Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District

Columbia Heights Public School District

Duluth Public School District

Eden Prairie Public School District

Hopkins Public School District

Mankato Public School District

Minneapolis Public School District

Moorhead Area Public School District

North St. Paul-Maplewood Oakdale Public School District

Osseo Public School District

Robbinsdale Public School District

Rochester Public School District

Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan Public School District

Saint Paul Public Schools

South Washington County Schools

St. Cloud Public School District

White Bear Lake Public School District

Worthington Public School District MDE receives McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act funds from the U.S. Department of Education and distributes them through a competitive, three-year grant cycle. The purpose is to improve the academic and school success of students experiencing homelessness. The McKinney-Vento Act is designed to address the challenges that children and youths experiencing housing instability have faced in enrolling, attending and succeeding in school. Districts and charter schools will use the funding for projects such as:

Supporting shelter-based tutoring programs

Collaborating with early childhood programs to improve identification of preschool children

Providing bilingual support to meet the needs of new-to-country arrivals

Providing staff professional development to raise awareness about the needs and rights of homeless children and youth

Removing transportation barriers

Providing school supplies and other resources for student success

Implementing activities to improve immediate enrollment and identification

Supporting family engagement In Minnesota 17,774 students experienced homelessness at some point in the 2022-23 school year, or 1.5% of all Minnesota students.

