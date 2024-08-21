Girl Power and #SheBelongs Team Up for International Inclusion and Equity

Two growing social impact companies using sports to empower and elevate girls around the world, announce their partnership for the #SheBelongsⓇ Global Cup.

I played as a defender, and my role was to defend my team. Today, I am a defender of Human Rights, and this is my role to advocate for human rights by using the power of my voice and platform.” — Khalida Popal, Founder of Girl Power

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Building on their shared values of equity and inclusion and their compelling vision to connect and empower females globally, Girl Power and #SheBelongs , are very pleased to announce that they have formed a partnership for the #SheBelongsⓇ Global Cup scheduled for June 2025 in Madrid, Spain.The 2025 #SheBelongsⓇ Global Cup will bring together more than 100 refugee and non-refugee girls for a week-long experience of football, advocacy, and bonding in Madrid, Spain, home of the reigning queens of football, La Roja, as the Champions of the 2023 Women’s World Cup. The #SheBelongsⓇ Global Cup is preceded by months of preparation and engagement for these young women and their communities with life-changing activities and learning around Service, Health, and Education (the S.H.E. model).“As the organizer of the Global Cup, #SheBelongsⓇ is absolutely honored to welcome Khalida and her world-changing Girl Power team of hundreds of women and girls across Europe. Changing the way the world views girls and their innate power is the best way to create actual change in belonging and growth opportunities. This work is inherently difficult but is unquestionably made easier with dedicated, brave champions by your side, and Khalida is exactly one of those uniquely brilliant humans that I am so happy to know,” said Adam Miles, founder of Refugee Soccer and creator of #SheBelongsⓇ.As both companies continue the work on their vital mission to achieve gender equity and create a world where every girl is included and actually free to choose whatever opportunity she desires, this partnership is a pivotal moment. Through the Global Cup, #SheBelongsⓇ and Girl Power will jointly amplify female voices from around the world and call attention to the value of their combined mission by highlighting the hundreds of girls who will attend the Cup, while reaching tens of thousands of other girls around the world through this significant event.Khalida Popal, the founder and CEO of Girl Power explained: “This partnership with #SheBelongsⓇ is a great opportunity for us to expand our presence internationally and connect women and girls in our network with peers from other countries through a shared love of football and a passion to create more belonging and inclusion everywhere. We are particularly excited to establish at least one team from our base in Europe to fully participate in the Global Cup and further advance the lives of women and girls here through this extraordinary program.”Adam is joining Khalida this week in the UK to introduce the Global Cup to the Girl Power team there, and start the process of forming the Global Cup Girl Power team that will play in the Cup in Madrid in June 2025.Stay tuned here ( https://shebelongs.org/globalcup ) as the preparations continue and updates are provided.ABOUTGirl Power uses sport and education as tools to empower, connect, and unify women and girls from all cultures and social backgrounds.#SheBelongsⓇ is the fast-growing, global program of Refugee Soccer created to encourage refugee and non-refugee girls around the world to change the way females are viewed, provide real opportunities to grow, and to form powerful international bonds through soccer (football).#SheBelongsⓇ Mission: Through the universal love of soccer, we champion equity, embrace the power of our vibrant backgrounds, and celebrate the limitless potential of all girls everywhere.CONTACTFor further information and/or media interviews please contact the following professionals at their respective companies:For Girl PowerEmily Bisgaard+31 650009947Eb@girlpowerorg.com

