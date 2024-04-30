Documentary Film #SheBelongs: The Movie, Continues to Move Audiences as More Screenings Roll Out

2023 #SheBelongs team members at the sold-out Boise, ID screening

22 footballers of the #SheBelongs ’23 Team share the vital, urgent message of inclusion and potential through this special film with audiences across the USA.

This was seriously the best part of my entire day…fought tears through the entire movie. Love everything about this!!! My daughter wants to be part of the team when she’s old enough ❤️.” — Audience member in Boise

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The #SheBelongs movement for gender and racial equity and inclusion through the world's sport of football (soccer) continues to grow as screenings of its new movie roll out across America.After a sold-out screening in Boise, Idaho last week Refugee Soccer, the social impact company that operates #SheBelongs, is thrilled to announce new screenings in its home state of Utah and in Washington, DC this week! Each screening features appearances by some of the inaugural 2023 Team members in a talkback session with the audiences after the film. #SheBelongs: The Movie captures the journey of belonging for 22 young female soccer players from Utah, creating a team of 11 refugees & 11 non-refugees, as they take their message of equality and inclusion to the 2023 Women's World Cup in New Zealand. Be a part of their 16-day trip interacting with world leaders and soccer legends, forming strong friendships with girls just like them on three continents, and making deep, life-long bonds built around soccer and belonging.Adam Miles, the creator of #SheBelongs, said: "It is so gratifying to feel the palpable enthusiasm from the audiences who've seen the film in person so far. These beautiful reactions only solidify the path we are on and deepen the energy and commitment we bring to this movement, and my amazing team is inspired to continually broaden the reach of #SheBelongs globally. Our 2025 Global Cup to be held in Madrid, Spain next Spring will do just that. And sharing our film with thousands, which demonstrates the viability and impact of #SheBelongs, is how we catalyze and sustain further growth."SCREENINGS SCHEDULE:MAY 1, 2024 7PM-9PMSARATOGA SPRINGS, UTAH | WESTLAKE HIGH SCHOOLMAY 3, 2024 7PM-9PMWASHINGTON, D.C. | WASHINGTON INTERNATIONAL SCHOOLMAY 15, 2024 7PM-9PMHIGHLAND, UTAH | LONE PEAK HIGH SCHOOL#SheBelongs is truly grateful to the generosity of the schools above for allowing us to use their theater facilities and especially to Washington International School for facilitating the travel for a couple of the 2023 team members to attend the screening and engage with the audience there.More screenings are being planned in Orlando, Charlotte, Salt Lake City, Los Angeles, Dallas, New Jersey, and more.Proceeds from ticket sales and donations help fund the growing operations of the #SheBelongs movement.Tickets are available here: https://shebelongs.org/film/screenings About #SheBelongs#SheBelongs is a global movement creating unique and lasting connections between refugee and non-refugee girls around the world through the beautiful and bonding game of soccer. This initiative is a long-term program of bonding events and competitions to engage communities of refugee and non-refugee girls through soccer in the USA and around the world. The primary goal of #SheBelongs is to shine a light of fresh perspective and hope on the struggles of refugee girls and their non-refugee counterparts and to facilitate and celebrate their journey to success however they define it, and wherever they resettle.EVERY GIRL | EVERY OPPORTUNITY | EVERYWHEREAbout Refugee SoccerRefugee Soccer was formally established in 2016 as a dedicated program under the 501(c)(3) entity known as Bridges To America, Inc. based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Bridges To America was started in 2005 originally to reunite African families separated by war, famine, and poverty. Soccer became a key part of Bridges’ efforts around 2013 as Founder and Executive Director, Adam Miles, started to involve his four children in the effort. His then 13-year-old daughter, Kylie, a goalkeeper, played a fundamental role in raising funds to deliver 100 soccer balls to kids living in rural villages in Ghana, West Africa through the Bridges’ program known as Save-A-Thon For Africa. This effort was the genesis of Refugee Soccer.Today, the mission of Refugee Soccer is to connect refugee and established communities through soccer around the world. Refugee Soccer was formed to create and support solutions that combat the tremendous losses of productivity, progress, and hope that result from the massive displacement occurring in the world at historically high levels. Soccer is our secret weapon.

Official Film Trailer