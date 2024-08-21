InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Ice Fishing Drill Remotely Operated from a Vehicle Hitch

PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / --Matt L. of Wyoming, MN is the creator of the Receiver Hitch Mounted Ice Drill, a remote-controlled drill for vehicles designed to create holes in ice for fishing and other applications. Users can install the drill on a vehicle’s receiver hitch and utilize the remote control to activate it and drill through ice without leaving the vehicle. The ice drill device is repositionable so that it will stand vertically.The operator can swivel the mount to attach the device on the ground and move it to a desired height after attaching the blade. A remote start button can automatically drill a straight hole in the ice for a hassle-free ice fishing experience. The drill extends out of the bottom, about the height of the machine. If the blades are sharp, and the spindle matches the force needed for the drill, it will safely drill a hole through the ice much faster and safer than any other ice auger currently available. The unique design is quickly and easily removed and mounted, featuring a weatherproof design that maintains functionality regardless of weather conditions. The difference between the bracket that moves a power auger up and down and the Receiver Hitch Mounted Ice Drill is a hands-free advantage of remote control, speed, and power.The market for ice fishing drills and augers is quite dynamic, with a variety of options catering to different needs and preferences among anglers. There are several types of ice augers currently available like hand augers, electric augers, gas powered augers, etc., each with its own set of advantages and drawbacks. These drills still require manual setup and must be held in hand for application to the ice.Manufacturers in these markets are looking for unique and innovative products to add to their product lines. The Receiver Hitch Mounted Ice Drill offers significant improvements over current ice fishing drill and auger models such that it is installed directly on a vehicle hitch and can be remotely operated. These versatile features would significantly expand any manufacturer’s product line.Matt filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Receiver Hitch Mounted Ice Drill product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Receiver Hitch Mounted Ice Drill can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.