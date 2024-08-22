proMX welcomed into Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications for the 6th time

We are incredibly honored to be recognized as a member of the Inner Circle for the sixth time” — Peter Linke, CEO of proMX

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The internationally operating proMX group, a leading provider of solutions for Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft Power Platform and Microsoft Copilot, has been welcomed into the prestigious Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications for the sixth time in 2024/2025.Members of Microsoft’s Inner Circle represent the top 1% of Microsoft’s Business Applications partners worldwide. The community of strategic partners is selected annually based on outstanding achievements and innovations within the Microsoft ecosystem, such as exceptional performance, deep commitment to customers, and successful business outcomes.Peter Linke, CEO of proMX, said: "Our close partnership with Microsoft has been integral to our success. We are committed to continuing our collaboration to help our customers achieve their business goals with a combination of Microsoft technology and our own range of products ."The membership proves proMX’s close collaboration with Microsoft and their recognition of proMX as one of their strategic partners gives access to first-hand knowledge – often before its general availability. Customers benefit from the most up-to-date solutions, as well as enhanced support and resources.With offices in Germany, the UK, India, the US, Canada and, as of late, Singapore , proMX successfully delivers complex international projects, too, and has consistently demonstrated its expertise in implementing and customizing Microsoft solutions across various industries.proMX’s goal has always been to help organizations streamline operations, enhance productivity, and drive growth.For more information about proMX, please visit proMX.net

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.