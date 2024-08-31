Onyx Coating Unveils New Range of Vunyx® Films

A car installed with Vunyx® Guard Pro Films Vunyx® Paint Protection Films

The Pinnacle of Automotive Paint Protection

We are thrilled to introduce Vunyx® Films, the next generation of automotive surface protection. These films embody our commitment to providing car owners with unparalleled protection and convenience.” — Ahmed Madi

GREAT NECK, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Onyx Coating , a leading innovator in automotive protection and care, is proud to announce the launch of its revolutionary Vunyx® Films . This groundbreaking range of paint protection films represents the culmination of meticulous German engineering and cutting-edge technology, designed to safeguard vehicles from the everyday elements and elevate the ownership experience.VunyxFilms surpass conventional paint protection, boasting a pioneering Stain stain-resistant technology that repels dust and water which helps to minimize oxidation and ensures a consistently pristine finish. Available in three distinct finishes – gloss transparent, Matte, Gloss Black, and VunyxFilms cater to a variety of aesthetic preferences while delivering unparalleled protection.“We are thrilled to introduce VunyxFilms, the next generation of automotive surface protection,” says Mr. Ahmed Madi, Sales Director of Onyx Coating. “These films embody our commitment to providing car owners with unparalleled protection and convenience. With VunyxFilms, drivers can spend less time maintaining their vehicles and more time enjoying the freedom of the open road.”Installers benefit greatly from using Vunyxfilms for several reasons. Firstly, Vunyxfilms offer easy application, simplifying the installation process and saving valuable time and effort for installers. Secondly, Vunyxprovides a variety of warranty programs, ensuring peace of mind for installers and their clients by offering comprehensive coverage and support. These benefits not only streamline the installation process but also enhance the overall experience, making Vunyxfilms a preferred choice for installers seeking efficiency and reliability.VunyxMatte FilmThis sophisticated film transcends conventional paint protection, featuring Onyx Coating’ pioneering Stain stain-resistant technology. The VunyxMatte Film delivers a consistently pristine, matte finish that minimizes the need for extensive maintenance.VunyxGloss Black FilmThe VunyxGloss Black Film offers a mirror-like finish with superior stain resistance, ensuring a consistently flawless appearance. Vunyx® Guard Pro Film & VunyxShield Pro FilmBoth Guard Pro and Shield Pro films provide exceptional protection against scratches, chips, and environmental damage, featuring the same innovative Stain Resistant Technology for a long-lasting, pristine finish.Experience the VunyxDifferenceTo learn more about Onyx Coating's VunyxFilms and discover the perfect fit for your vehicle, visit the company’s new eCommerce site at https://onyxcoating.com Contact:For media inquiries, please contact the Onyx Coating at info@onyxcoating.com.About Onyx CoatingOnyx Coating is a leader in the research, development, and manufacturing of innovative automotive protection and care products. The company is dedicated to delivering and guaranteeing complete protection for vehicles of all types, empowering drivers to experience the joy of ownership with complete peace of mind.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.