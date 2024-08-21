Onyx Coating Launches Its Cutting-Edge Vunyx® Sputtering Ceramic Window Films

Vunyx® Ceramic Window Films - SPC 70 Superior Heat Rejection Superior Privacy

Revolutionizing Heat Rejection and UV Protection

Vunyx® Ceramic Window Film uses sputtered ceramic technology to offer superior heat rejection, exceptional clarity, and lasting durability—a breakthrough in window film performance.” — Ahmed Madi

GREAT NECK, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Onyx Coating , a leading innovator in automotive protection and care products, is thrilled to announce the launch of Its next Biggest Flagship Product: VunyxSputtering Ceramic Window Film. This state-of-the-art solution combines ceramic and sputtering technologies to deliver superior heat rejection, exceptional clarity, and unmatched durability.This groundbreaking Vunyx® Sputtering Ceramic Window Films is setting a new benchmark in window film technology. Utilizing advanced sputtering technology, these films achieve up to 98% infrared (IR) rejection, surpassing the heat rejection capabilities of conventional ceramic coatings. With superior clarity and minimal distortion, VunyxSputtering Ceramic Window Films offer exceptional visibility compared to regular ceramic window films, which may exhibit more variance. Additionally, Vunyxwindow films are extremely durable and scratch-resistant, providing long-lasting protection and performance that outperforms the already highly durable but slightly less robust regular ceramic films. This innovative solution from Vunyxensures that customers receive the highest quality and efficiency in window film technology, revolutionizing the industry's heat rejection, visibility, and durability.“VunyxSputtering Ceramic Window Film represents a significant leap forward in window film performance,” said Mr. Ahmed Madi, Sales Director, Onyx Coating. “By harnessing the power of sputtered ceramic technology, we’ve created a film that delivers unmatched heat rejection, exceptional clarity, and lasting durability.”Advanced Structure and Composition:The foundation of VunyxSputtering Ceramic Window Film is a 2-ply PET (polyethylene terephthalate) film, ensuring robust performance. One of the base layers is enhanced with sputtering technology, which involves the deposition of fine metallic particles onto the PET film to reflect solar radiation more effectively. The adhesive layer between the two PET base films is infused with ceramic additives, optimizing the film's heat rejection capabilities and durability.Key Technologies: Sputtering Technology & Ceramic AdditivesThe sputter PET base film utilizes advanced sputtering technology to enhance solar radiation reflection, significantly improving heat rejection. Ceramic materials in the adhesive layer provide superior thermal properties and durability, offering an additional layer of protection against heat.Benefits of VunyxSputtering Ceramic Window Films:With newly introduced Sputtering Technology, vehicle owners benefit from:Superior Heat Rejection: Ceramic particles efficiently block infrared radiation, significantly reducing heat inside vehicles or buildings.Exceptional UV Protection: Blocks up to 99% of harmful UV rays, protecting occupants and furnishings from sun damage and fading.High Visibility: Maintains excellent clarity due to the non-metallic nature of the particles, despite high heat rejection.Signal-Friendly: Unlike metal-based films, ceramic films do not interfere with cell phone signals or GPS navigation.Durability: Sputtering technology creates a robust, scratch-resistant film that resists fading and color change over time.Performance Specifications of VunyxSputtering Ceramic Window FilmsVunyxSputtering Ceramic Window Films offers impressive performance features. It can reject up to 90% of total solar energy (TSER), which significantly reduces heat gain, lowering cooling costs and improving comfort. It allows up to 70% of visible light transmission (VLT), striking a balance between light control and privacy while maintaining clear visibility. With 99% ultraviolet (UV) rejection, it protects against harmful UV rays, reducing the risk of sunburn and the fading of interior furnishings. Additionally, it provides up to 99% infrared (IR) rejection, which blocks infrared heat and enhances interior comfort. The product also achieves up to 85% glare reduction, minimizing eye strain and enhancing visibility. The shading coefficient ranges from 0.5 to 0.87, effectively lowering heat gain to make spaces cooler and more comfortable. Lastly, the solar heat gain coefficient (SHGC) varies between 0.43 and 0.85, indicating effective heat rejection, with lower numbers signifying higher efficiency.VunyxSputtering Ceramic Window Films are warranted for a lifetime from the original purchase date, ensuring proper installation by an authorized dealer. The warranty covers maintaining reactive and adhesive properties and appearance, with no charge for replacing warranted parts due to defects.About Onyx CoatingOnyx Coating is a leader in the research, development, and manufacturing of innovative automotive protection and care products. The company's unwavering commitment lies in delivering and guaranteeing complete protection for vehicles of all types. Onyx Coating empowers drivers to experience the joy of ownership with complete peace of mind.

