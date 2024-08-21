New operating arrangement of Smartone – Mobile Communications (Macau), Limited

MACAU, August 21 - The MSAR Government has received an application from Smartone – Mobile Communications (Macau), Limited (“Smartone”) to forgo the 4G license and plans to cease renewing the 3G license after expiration. Smartone informed that it has reached a collaborative consensus on operation with Companhia de Telecomunicações de Macau S.A.R.L. (CTM) and will accomplish the transition of users in an orderly manner. On the other hand, SmarTone is committed to handling employee arrangements in accordance with the Labour Relations Law and employment contracts, and will coordinate with CTM on providing employment opportunities to suitable current employees in order to retain talent for the telecommunications industry. Users can visit Smartone and CTM shops or contact the customer service hotline in case of any inquiries during the transition period. CTT will closely monitor and supervise the smooth completion of the entire transition work.

