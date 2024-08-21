UM, ZJU to establish dual degree programme to nurture talent in public administration

MACAU, August 21 - To nurture top-notch talent in public administration, the University of Macau (UM) and Zhejiang University (ZJU) signed the ‘Cooperation Agreement on the Establishment of Dual Degree Programme between UM and ZJU’ and the ‘Student Exchange Agreement between the School of Public Affairs of ZJU and the Faculty of Social Sciences of UM’. The signing of these two agreements marks a major milestone in educational cooperation between the two universities.

A delegation led by Zhao Zhirong, dean of the School of Public Affairs of ZJU, visited UM and was warmly received by Yonghua Song, rector of UM. Song said that universities in modern times bear the responsibility of nurturing the next generation of citizens. The exchange programme will not only offer specialised courses from both places, but will also enable students from different cultural backgrounds to understand each other better and expand their social networks. Song also highlighted the long-standing and valuable partnership between UM and ZJU, adding that the signing of the two agreements is a significant milestone in the long-term and fruitful relationship between the two universities. He expressed hope that both universities will continue to join forces to promote knowledge innovation and achieve more sustainable development, thus contributing to the shared goal of establishing both universities as first-class universities with Chinese characteristics.

In the presence of Song, Hu Weixing, dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences (FSS) of UM, and Zhao signed the two cooperation agreements. The ‘Cooperation Agreement on the Establishment of Dual Degree Programme’ will not only enhance students’ international perspectives and competitiveness, but will also promote in-depth cooperation between the two universities in terms of teaching resources, curriculum development, and academic research. Under the agreement, selected UM students will receive high-quality educational resources from both universities and obtain a joint dual bachelor’s degree in public administration. Additionally, under the ‘Student Exchange Agreement’, both universities will select a certain number of students each year to participate in the exchange programme. This will provide more learning opportunities for students to experience the rich academic atmosphere and cultural heritage of both places, further promoting exchanges and interactions between students of the two universities.

The ZJU delegation also included Shen Tien, external affairs secretary of the School of Public Affairs; Wu Zhongsheng, Hundred Talents Young Professor in the Department of Government of the School of Public Affairs; and Du Jinpei, director of the Office of the Youth Affairs Committee. The ceremony was also attended by Wen Bo, assistant dean of FSS; Song Weiqing, head of the Department of Government and Public Administration of FSS; Daina Chiba, programme coordinator of the Master of Social Sciences in International Relations and Public Policy programme of FSS; and Wu Xiangning, programme coordinator of the Bachelor of Social Sciences in Government and Public Administration programme of FSS.