PHILIPPINES, August 21 - Press Release

August 20, 2024 Identifying gaps and creating opportunities to enhance sports programs: Bong Go to conduct post-evaluation of PH participation in Olympics, other international competitions On Monday, August 19, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go filed Senate Resolution No. 1160 directing the Senate Committee on Sports to conduct an inquiry aimed at evaluating the participation of the Philippines in the 2024 Paris Olympics and other international sporting competitions, with the ultimate goal of identifying gaps and creating opportunities to enhance the nation's sports programs. The resolution emphasizes the constitutional mandate as outlined in Section 19 Article XIV of the 1987 Constitution: "The State shall promote physical education and encourage sports programs, league competitions, and amateur sports, including training for international competitions, to foster self-discipline, teamwork and excellence for the development of a healthy and alert citizenry." In a speech delivered on the same day, Go opened by commending the Philippine Olympic Committee and the Philippine Sports Commission for their efforts. He extended his gratitude to the coaches, trainers, and support groups that played a crucial role in assisting Filipino athletes. "Malaki rin ang ating pasasalamat at pagpupugay sa mga coaches, trainors, at support group ng ating mga atleta," Go remarked, recognizing the vital contributions of those behind the scenes. However, Go did not shy away from addressing the challenges faced by athletes. He expressed the need to continue improving and enhancing support for both elite and aspiring athletes to sustain the momentum of the country's historic performances in the recent Paris Olympics as well as other medal hauls in previous international competitions such as the South East Asian Games, Asian Games, among others. While the country celebrates its historic two gold medals and two bronze medals in the 2024 Paris Olympics, there have also been some evident areas for improvement in terms of support to Filipino Olympians such as the case of the country's golf team lacking official uniforms. "Kung kinakailangan, bubusisiin natin ito sa komite pagkatapos ng Paris Olympics at magsasagawa tayo ng post-evaluation kung paano maiiwasan ang ganitong kakulangan at paano pa mas mapapabuti ang suporta sa ating mga atleta," he announced in a past statement. Go clarified that this initiative aims to further improve preparations and enhance support for Philippine athletes competing not only in the Olympics but also in other future international competitions. Moreover, he stressed that there must be a concerted effort to learn from past experiences, fill in gaps in current sports programs, and find more opportunities for various stakeholders to come together to help boost Philippine sports. "Hindi po natin nais magsisihan. Ang gusto lang natin ay maibigay ang sapat na suporta sa ating mga magigiting na atleta na bitbit ang karangalan ng ating bansa. Once in a lifetime lang po ang mga oportunidad na ito na makasali sa Olympics o iba pang international competitions. Ibigay na po natin ang buong suporta na nararapat!," he also said. Go emphasized the critical importance of providing the best possible support for Filipino athletes not only in terms of financial support, but also in terms of mental, emotional, and moral support for their physical preparations. "Ako po'y naniniwala, ang gobyerno at ang pribadong sektor ay nagtutulungan, malayo po ang ating mararating. Sama-sama po nating ibalik ang dangal ng Pilipinas sa sports. Ang ating mga atleta ay maituturing na modern day heroes at nagpapatunay ng angking galing ng mga Pilipino na pang world-class. Ito ay nararapat lamang na suportahan, pasalamatan at papurihan," he urged. The resolution initiated by Go and his colleagues articulates a clear path forward. The primary aim is to further improve the Philippine government's efforts and encourage multi-sectoral participation to boost the overall system supporting athletes in their respective endeavors. The assessment will not only cover the immediate concerns that emerged during the Olympics but also broader strategies for fostering excellence in sports. "Sa totoo lang, dapat wala na silang iniisip kundi ang kanilang partisipasyon at training para sa kanilang laro," he emphasized, advocating for athletes to focus solely on their performance without administrative distractions. Go reiterated the dual benefits of investing in sports: cultivating world-class Filipino athletes and steering the youth away from vices such as illegal drugs. "As I have said many times before, investing in sports will not only enable us to develop world-class athletes, but it will also help us in keeping our youth away from illegal drugs and other harmful vices," he remarked. He called for unity and collective effort to strengthen the sports development programs: "Hinihikayat ko po na tayo ay magtulungan at magkaisa upang mas mapalakas pa ang ating sports development program sa ating bansa. Magsilbi sana itong inspirasyon sa ating mga kabataan na mangarap at magsumikap sa kanilang mga pangarap sa sports." "Together, let us restore the honor of Philippine sports and further cement our status as 'Sports Powerhouse in Asia," he concluded.

