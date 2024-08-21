PHILIPPINES, August 21 - Press Release

August 20, 2024 Championing support to the labor sector, Bong Go boosts recovery of a thousand displaced workers in General Santos City During his Malasakit Team's visit to General Santos City, on Monday, August 19, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go highlighted the urgent necessity for enhanced government-supported livelihood programs to aid in the recovery of Filipino workers. In a video message, Go reiterated his commitment to supporting Filipinos during difficult times. "Huwag po kayong magpasalamat sa akin. Sa totoo lang po, ako po'y isang probinsyano tulad ninyo na binigyan ng pagkakataon na makapagserbisyo sa inyo. Ako po ang dapat magpasalamat sa inyong lahat," said Go, also known as Mr. Malasakit for his steadfast dedication to helping those in need. "Maraming-maraming salamat sa inyong lahat sa pagkakataong ibinigay ninyo sa akin. Magseserbisyo po ako para sa inyo sa abot ng aking makakaya. Magtatrabaho po ako para sa Pilipino at uunahin ko parati ang kapakanan ng mga kababayan nating mahihirap. Kayo po ang uunahin ko parati," he continued. Additionally, Go has filed Senate Bill No. 420 to establish a short-term employment program for eligible individuals from underprivileged households. If enacted into law, this proposed measure would create the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP) to provide temporary employment opportunities to individuals who qualify as economically disadvantaged, impoverished, displaced, or seasonal workers. To further ease the financial burden on Filipino families, Go also co-authored and co-sponsored Senate Bill No. 2534, which aims to raise the daily minimum wage by P100 nationwide. Go also thanked the local officials for their efforts, while he called for enhanced cooperation to further the welfare of the community as he partnered with Mayor Lorelie Pacquiao to help the qualified struggling workers. The distribution activity took place at the General Santos City Oval, where Go's Malasakit Team distributed snacks to 1,000 beneficiaries. Select recipients also received shirts, basketballs, volleyballs, sling bags, a watch, and a mobile phone. Meanwhile, in partnership with Go's office and local leaders, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) conducted a Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program orientation for qualified beneficiaries. The senator took the opportunity to commend the DOLE for their proactive approach to addressing the challenges faced by disadvantaged and displaced workers. The TUPAD program, initiated by DOLE and supported by Go, aims to provide emergency employment and livelihood opportunities to those who have lost their jobs or sources of income due to crises. Additionally, Go, who chairs the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, highlighted the presence of a Malasakit Center in Dr. Jorge P. Royeca Hospital in the city or South Cotabato Provincial Hospital in nearby Koronadal City, where indigent patients can avail of medical assistance programs. Malasakit Centers bring together representatives from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Health (DOH), Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO). These one-stop shops aim to support impoverished patients in reducing their hospital costs to the least possible amount. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. The DOH reports that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to more or less ten million Filipinos. "Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, anumang pagsubok ang ating haharapin sa susunod na mga araw, patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat dahil bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos," Go said.

