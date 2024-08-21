PHILIPPINES, August 21 - Press Release

August 21, 2024 Bong Go backs OVP's budget and programs, lauds VP Sara for genuine efforts to uplift lives and address needs of Filipinos Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, Vice Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, voiced his full support for the PHP2.037-billion proposed budget of the Office of the Vice President (OVP) during a Senate budget deliberation held on Tuesday, August 20. In solidarity with his fellow Davaoeño public servant, Senator Go, in his manifestation speech, emphasized his confidence that the budget would significantly benefit Filipinos, particularly the underprivileged, citing his firsthand experience of Vice President Sara Duterte's dedication to public service, saying, "I can attest to the positive impact she has made on every community and the entire nation." "Sa mga nakaraang taon, nagkaroon ang OVP ng mga programang nagbibigay ng tunay na benepisyo po sa ating mamamayan. From medical assistance, to relief operations, educational support, pangkabuhayan programs at libreng sakay, among others," Go shared. In particular, Go cited that the Libreng Sakay Program of the OVP has already served more than 638,000 passengers in Metro Manila, Bacolod, Cebu and Davao in 2023 alone. The senator, in his own capacity, has supported VP Sara's Libreng Sakay Program by partnering with the OVP to further augment its free bus rides. "Meron pong pinahiram po sa akin na bus noong 2019, at ngayon po'y pinahiram din po natin ito sa OVP para po mas marami pang mga kababayan nating commuters ang makikinabang sa programang Libreng Sakay," he continued. The proposed budget, which has been submitted to the plenary after the Finance committee's approval, will support the continuation and expansion of key OVP programs. These include the popular "Libreng Sakay (Free Ride)" Program, Disaster Relief Operations, and the Pagbabago: A Million Learners and Trees Campaign, among others. Senator Go also expressed support for the introduction of two new initiatives next year--the "Educational Assistance Program" and the "Wheelchair Program"--which he believes will further extend the reach of the OVP's social services. Furthermore, the PHP2.037-billion budget will allow the OVP to maintain its satellite and extension offices, further enhancing its capacity to deliver services nationwide. "Bawat piso po'y napakahalaga po ito sa ating mga kababayang Pilipino, lalung-lalo na po yung mga mahihirap nating kababayan. Ang programang ito ay tunay na nakakatulong sa pagpapagaan sa kanilang araw-araw na pamumuhay, kaya mas lalo pa po dapat natin itong suportahan," Go added, noting that the Vice President's efforts resonate deeply with his own advocacies. With the backing of Senator Go and other members of the Senate, the proposed budget, according to Go, is poised to empower the OVP to continue making a difference in the lives of many Filipinos, especially those in need.

