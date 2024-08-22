TNS Expands Access to all US Equity Options Exchanges with MIAX Sapphire Connectivity

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transaction Network Services (TNS) is expanding access to US equity options with connectivity and market data support for the newly launched MIAX Sapphire Options Exchange. This addition to TNS' existing service offering signifies its unwavering commitment to comprehensive coverage of the US listed options marketplace.

TNS will provide market data and order routing access to customers in an ultra-low-latency trading environment. With the addition of MIAX Sapphire, traders using TNS can now gain access to all 18 US equity options exchanges. This provides several key benefits including enhanced market data services, resilient connectivity and streamlined operations.

Real-time market data from MIAX Sapphire and all other connected exchanges provided by TNS’ dark fiber connectivity gives traders ultra-high-speed access to full depth of book, raw market data feeds for informed decision-making.

“We’re proud to extend access for those seeking to trade on MIAX Sapphire from day one,” said Tom Lazenga, General Manager, TNS Financial Markets. “TNS’ managed service approach streamlines everything from connectivity to market data support, allowing institutional traders to focus on their core activities.”

MIAX Sapphire will be MIAX’s fourth national securities exchange for US multi-listed options and will operate both an electronic exchange and physical trading floor to be located in Miami, Florida.

“The launch of the MIAX Sapphire electronic exchange will be followed by the opening of a state-of-the-art physical trading floor in Miami in 2025 which will allow our market participants to access 100% of the multi-listed options market,” said Matthew J. Rotella, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of MIAX. "We are pleased TNS is offering connectivity to MIAX Sapphire and TNS now provides access to all of our options and equities exchanges through its comprehensive and reliable network.”

TNS brings together over 5,000 financial community endpoints, supported by a global, 125-strong point-of-presence footprint. Specifically designed and engineered to address the needs of financial market participants worldwide, TNS offers a range of connectivity, colocation, cloud, market data and VPN solutions within its Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) portfolio. Its solutions are monitored 24x7x365 by TNS’ Network Operations Centers in the US, UK, Australia and Malaysia. For further information visit tnsi.com/solutions/financial/.

-END-

About Transaction Network Services (TNS)

Founded in 1990 and with headquarters in the USA and offices across Europe and Asia, TNS is a leading provider of mission-critical infrastructure, connectivity, market data and analytic services for the Financial Markets community. Delivered as a fully managed Infrastructure-as-a- Service offering, TNS provides an unrivalled, global, mission-critical footprint that can significantly help reduce the burdens, complexities and costs attributed to firms ‘going direct.’ Through its ultra-low latency connectivity, its global market data offerings and its dedicated 24x7x365 local support, TNS remains the trusted solution provider to more than 750 counterparties globally.

Media Contacts

Taylor Trovillion

Finn Partners

+1 312 329 3983

TNS@FinnPartners.com

Or

TNS

Clare Cockroft/Bronte Saulle

703-814-8065

pr@tnsi.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.