TNS Onboards New LTSE Market Data Feeds

RESTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transaction Network Services (TNS) is expanding its market data offerings and will now support the Long-Term Stock Exchange’s (LTSE) new range of MEMOIR market data feeds.

Traders can now leverage TNS’ ultra-low latency infrastructure for global order routing and access to LTSE’s full range of multicast market data, including the three new LTSE data feeds available via the MEMOIR (Member’s Exchange Order Information Record). MEMOIR is a proprietary multicast data protocol developed by MEMX now available for LTSE traders via their new trading system.

“TNS enables cost-effective access for the LTSE trading community, and we are delighted to be extending this to cover LTSE’s Depth, Last Sale and Top of Book feeds,” said Tom Lazenga, General Manager, TNS Financial Markets.

With TNS, financial market participants can access the world’s markets via a secure, robust network that delivers real-time information and includes all US equities exchanges. TNS relieves the burden of managing complex exchange requirements so that traders can focus on their core activities.

TNS’ financial community is supported by a global, 125-strong point-of-presence footprint. Specifically designed and engineered to address the needs of financial market participants worldwide, TNS offers a range of connectivity, colocation, cloud, market data, and VPN solutions within its Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) portfolio. These solutions are monitored 24x7x365 by TNS’ Network Operations Centers in the US, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For further information visit tnsi.com/solutions/financial/.

About Transaction Network Services (TNS)

Founded in 1990 and with headquarters in the USA and offices across Europe and Asia, TNS is a leading provider of mission-critical infrastructure, connectivity, market data and analytic services for the Financial Markets community. Delivered as a fully managed Infrastructure-as-a-Service offering, TNS provides an unrivalled, global, mission-critical footprint that can significantly help reduce the burdens, complexities and costs attributed to firms ‘going direct’. Through its ultra-low latency connectivity, its global market data offerings and its dedicated 24x7x365 local support, TNS remains the trusted solution provider to more than 750 counterparties globally.



