Minister Maropene Ramokgopa holds bilateral discussions with United Nations on promoting sustainable development

The Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Ms Maropene Ramokgopa, held bilateral discussions with the delegation of the United Nations (UN) in South Africa, led by the Resident Coordinator, Mr Nelson Muffuh. This meeting took place on Tuesday, 20 August 2024, on the sidelines of the Migration Conference, which has been organised by the National Planning Commission (NPC), in partnership with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the UN Development Programme (UNDP).

The discussions reaffirmed the ongoing collaboration and partnership between the South African Government and the UN aimed at promoting sustainable development in the context of the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF). Both parties agreed to strengthen partnership in accordance with principles espoused in the National Development Plan, African Union Agenda 2063 and the global UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), as the international community prepares for the upcoming Summit of the Future to be held later this year at the UN Headquarters in New York.

Minister Ramokgopa says, “The United Nations (UN) has been an important partner to South Africa in addressing challenges and to meet the UN Sustainable Development Goals. I look forward to deepening the work that has already been started in the collaboration between the South African Government and the UN. The emphasis in our collaboration moving forward should be to implement, implement, and implement.”

