Deputy Minister Khuleko Hlengwa delivers keynote address at opening of National Aviation Gender Summit, 21 Aug

The Deputy Minister of Transport, Mr. Mkhuleko Hlengwa will on Wednesday, 21 August 2024, deliver a keynote address at the opening of the National Aviation Gender Summit (NAGS). In his address, Deputy Minister Nlengwa will highlight the work that has been done by the National Department of Transport in uplifting women in the transport sector through various programmes, particularly the aviation industry.

The National Aviation Gender Summit promotes the participation of women in the global aviation sector, as well as advancing their rights. This initiative supports the ICAO Assembly Resolution A39-30 that deals with the Gender Equality Programme.

NAGS was initiated by the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA). SACAA is the State-Owned Entity (SOE) under the Department of Transport.

The gathering will be attended by delegates from various countries, including South Africa, predominantly female aviation professionals and various industry representatives with responsibilities and a vested interest in issues of gender equality and diversity.

The details of the conference are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 21 August 2024
Time: 08H30 for 09H00
Venue: Premier Hotel, Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal

There will be an opportunity for one-on-one interviews with the Deputy Minister of Transport.

Request for media interviews can be forwarded to Tshegofatso Maake on 063 281 9453.

Media Contact:
Collen Msibi
National Spokesperson
066 476 9015

