Join Squirro's webinar on August 21st, 2024, to learn key strategies for selecting the right Conversational AI solutions and staying ahead in the market.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Squirro is recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2024 Gartner® Market Guide for Conversational AI solutions.

According to 2024 Gartner® Market Guide for Conversational AI solutions, "Demand for Conversational AI solutions is increasing across numerous use cases, both customer and employee-facing. However, leaders find it challenging to discern solutions that can best meet their requirements in such a rapidly evolving market." We consider this Market Guide essential reading for anyone aiming to stay ahead in the fast-changing conversational AI landscape, offering valuable insights and strategic guidance for assessing vendors and their capabilities. To know more, you can download your copy here - Download Gartner® Market Guide.

To help business leaders navigate the complexities of Conversational AI, Squirro is hosting an exclusive webinar on August 21st, 2024.

This event will address three critical questions in today’s AI landscape:

1. How prepared are you to stay ahead in the evolving world of Conversational AI?

2. What strategies should you employ to navigate the crowded AI marketplace?

3. How can you select the right solutions that genuinely make a difference?

Webinar Details:

Title: Must-Know Trends in Conversational AI & Choosing the Right Solution

Date: August 21st, 2024

Time: 3:00 PM CET / 9:00 AM ET / 9:00 PM SGT

Duration: 60 minutes

Location: Online

Speakers:

Dr. Dorian Selz, CEO & Co-Founder, Squirro

Ewan MacLeod, Founder and Editor, Conversational AI News

David Hannibal, Chief Product Officer & Head of Corporate Development, Squirro

As Conversational AI continues to reshape the business landscape, staying informed about the latest trends and best practices is crucial for success. Business leaders, data managers, and decision-makers must leverage Conversational AI to enhance customer and employee experiences, streamline operations, and drive business growth. Squirro is committed to equipping you with the knowledge and tools necessary to excel in this transformative domain, ensuring that you stay ahead in the fast-changing landscape of Conversational AI.

Together, let's navigate the future of AI and unlock new opportunities for success.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Squirro

Squirro is the leading enterprise ready generative AI solution for search, insights and automation. Squirro empowers organizations across the globe to transform enterprise data into knowledge, insights and recommendations. Squirro has a track record of more than ten years in marrying AI, machine learning, predictive analytics, generative AI, and symbolic AI-like knowledge graphs, together.

Founded in 2012, Squirro is a fast-growing company with dedicated teams in Switzerland, the United States, the UK, and Singapore. Our customers include the European Central Bank, the Bank of England, Standard Chartered Bank, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation, Henkel, Armacell, Library of Congress and Indicia Worldwide.

