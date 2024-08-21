Azoteq IQS9150

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Azoteq, a pioneer in sensor fusion, is excited to announce the launch of the IQS9150 ProxSense® IC, a new standard in trackpad performance and versatility. Azoteq is the first touchpad manufacturer to address multiple market segments with a single device: headphones, gaming controllers, notebooks, PC peripherals, home automation and even specialized industrial control panels.

One of the most remarkable features of the IQS9150 is its industry leading ultra-low power consumption. With wake-up-on-touch functionality, the device remains energy efficient without compromising responsiveness, making it the preferred device for battery powered applications. In addition, the IC has radio frequency (RF) immunity and automatic electrode tuning, which cuts design cycles in half.

Designed for a wide array of applications, the IQS9150 is poised to revolutionize user interaction with electronic devices by offering multi-touch capabilities, gesture recognition, and exceptional sensitivity. The IQS9150 stands out with its ability to support up to seven-finger tracking, providing high-resolution coordinate outputs for a fast and accurate response.

Azoteq has taken customization to the next level with the IQS9150. With an intuitive graphical user interface, users can configure virtual buttons, sliders, and wheels on the device's surface, thereby adapting the trackpad to specific needs and preferences. The IC supports up to sixteen virtual buttons, eight virtual sliders, and four virtual wheels, all easily integrated into the system without the need for physical electrode changes.

IC Features:

• Highly flexible ProxSense® device

• Self-/Mutual-capacitive sensors for device wake-up

• Sensor flexibility with internal voltage regulator and on-chip noise filtering

• I2C communication interface with IRQ/RDY, up to Fast-Mode Plus (1 MHz)

• QFN52 package for compact design integration

• Wide input voltage supply range and operating temperature range

• Multi-finger gesture recognition engine for intuitive controls

• No calibration required, allowing for hassle-free setup

Applications:

• Gaming controllers

• Headphones

• Notebooks and mobile devices

• Tablet and notebook accessories

• Point-of-sale systems

• Industrial and specialized equipment

For developers and manufacturers, Azoteq provides extensive design and manufacturing support, including touch pattern layout drawings, full FPC layout packages, test guides, and RFI immunity design support. Design simplicity is at the heart of the IQS9150, with PC GUI software available for debugging and performance optimization.

“The IQS9150 cuts design cycles in half through a mix of technical innovation and flexibility. We guarantee our customers the fastest time to market", said Jean Viljoen, Azoteq CSO.

Samples and evaluation kits for the IQS9150 are now available through Azoteq sales representatives.

About Azoteq (Pty) Ltd:

Azoteq (www.azoteq.com) is a pioneer in sensor fusion, known for innovating multi-sensor technologies on single ICs. With over two decades of experience in capacitive sensing, Azoteq continues to expand its expertise into new areas, delivering cutting-edge solutions for a connected world. Azoteq operates design and manufacturing centers in South Africa and China, with a global network of sales offices and distributors.

