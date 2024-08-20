Senate Bill 1301 Printer's Number 1848
PENNSYLVANIA, August 20 - Service Registry Number 84-69-5).
(6) Diisodecyl phthalate (DIDP) (Chemical Abstracts
Service Registry Number 26761-40-0).
(7) Diisononyl phthalate (DINP) (Chemical Abstracts
Service Registry Number 28553-12-0).
(8) Di-n-hexyl phthalate (DnHP) (Chemical Abstracts
Service Registry Number 84-75-3).
(9) Di-n-octyl phthalate (DNOP) (Chemical Abstracts
Service Registry Number 117-84-0).
(10) Di-n-pentyl phthalate (DnPP) (Chemical Abstracts
Service Registry Number 131-18-0).
(11) Diisoheptyl phthalate (DIHP) (Chemical Abstracts
Service Registry Number 71888-89-6).
"Patient." An individual who is under the medical care of a
health care practitioner, in addition to the following, as
applicable:
(1) The parent or legal guardian of the individual if
the individual is under 18 years of age.
(2) The health care agent, as defined in 20 Pa.C.S. §
5422 (relating to definitions), of the individual.
(3) The health care representative, as defined in 20
Pa.C.S. § 5422, of the individual.
(4) The guardian of the individual if the individual is
deemed an incapacitated person in accordance with 20 Pa.C.S.
(relating to decedents, estates and fiduciaries).
§ 58A14. Prohibitions.
(a) Intravenous solution containers.--Beginning January 1,
2026, a person may not manufacture, sell or distribute
intravenous solution containers made with an intentionally added
DEHP.
20240SB1301PN1848 - 5 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.