Kweichow Moutai Sanhua Flying Apsaras by Ying Song Brand Design Shenzhen Co.Ltd Wins Silver in A' Packaging Design Award

Kweichow Moutai Sanhua Flying Apsaras

Ying Song Brand Design Shenzhen Co., Ltd Receives Prestigious Recognition for Innovative Baijiu Packaging Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Kweichow Moutai Sanhua Flying Apsaras by Ying Song Brand Design Shenzhen Co., Ltd as the winner of the Silver A' Packaging Design Award. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the Kweichow Moutai Sanhua Flying Apsaras design within the packaging industry and design community.The Silver A' Packaging Design Award acknowledges the relevance of Kweichow Moutai Sanhua Flying Apsaras to current trends and needs within the packaging industry. This innovative design aligns with industry standards and practices while offering practical benefits for users, the industry, and other stakeholders. The award recognizes the design's utility and innovation, making it a noteworthy achievement for Ying Song Brand Design Shenzhen Co., Ltd.Kweichow Moutai Sanhua Flying Apsaras stands out in the market with its unique features and benefits. The design takes inspiration from the Flying Apsaras motif found in Dunhuang murals, hand-painted in the style of ancient Chinese mural art. The packaging portrays the beautiful and agile posture of Tang Dynasty flying figures. Inside the box, double-layered cloud-shaped decorations surround the bottle, creating the impression of a Flying Apsara flying out from the Dunhuang murals when the inner box is opened.This recognition from the A' Packaging Design Award serves as motivation for Ying Song Brand Design Shenzhen Co., Ltd to continue striving for excellence and innovation in future projects. The award inspires the brand's team to explore new directions and foster further creativity in packaging design. Kweichow Moutai Sanhua Flying Apsaras showcases the brand's commitment to pushing boundaries and setting new standards within the industry.Kweichow Moutai Sanhua Flying Apsaras was designed by Creative Director Shuo Yu and Yingsong Chen, with the design team consisting of Li Zhang, Yunzhong Bai, Longkun Zou, Wenbing Cheng, Junjuan Wu, and Pan Wang. Huandi Li served as the illustrator, while Wei Hu provided 3D expertise. The collective efforts of Ying Song Brand Design Shenzhen Co., Ltd brought this exceptional packaging design to life.About Ying Song Brand Design Shenzhen Co., LtdYing Song Brand Design (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. was founded by renowned designer Yingsong Chen in 2022 in Shenzhen, China. The company boasts an experienced and efficient design team, successfully developing numerous influential packaging designs and winning dozens of well-known design awards both domestically and internationally. Ying Song Brand Design Shenzhen Co., Ltd provides professional and competitive packaging design and solution services for numerous well-known brands.About Kweichow Moutai Co.,Ltd.Headquartered in Maotai Town, Renhuai City, Zunyi City, Kweichow Moutai Province, China, Kweichow Moutai Co., Ltd. has been selected as one of the top 500 BrandZ global brand value enterprises multiple times. The company's core products include green food, organic food, national geographical indication protection products, and national intangible cultural heritage. Kweichow Moutai is a renowned Chinese brand with a fragrant reputation worldwide.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in packaging. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The Silver A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that showcase the designer's expertise, talent, and creativity while making a notable impact on improving everyday life.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes exceptional packaging designs from innovative designers, forward-thinking agencies, leading manufacturers, and influential brands. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, entries are evaluated by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria. The A' Design Award aims to promote superior products and projects that advance society and contribute to creating a better world through the power of good design. With a philanthropic mission, the award inspires and celebrates remarkable achievements in packaging design on a global stage. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://packagingdesignaward.com

