Beetlecheck, Beetlecheck! Time to look for invasive Asian longhorned beetle

Wondering what to do between now and the anticipated September release of the “Beetlejuice” movie sequel? Consider spending some time outdoors looking for a real destructive pest – the invasive Asian longhorned beetle.

An adult Asian longhorned beetle emerges from within trees in late summer, leaving a dime-sized exit hole in trees. Courtesy of USDA APHIS.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service declares every August as Tree Check Month, the most likely time to see the beetle and the damage it causes to trees.

Reaching up to 1.5 inches in length, the Asian longhorned beetle, or ALB for short, is distinctive. With a shiny, black body flecked with irregular, white blotches and long antennae with alternating black and white bands, it would be a perfect companion to Michael Keaton’s ghoulish troublemaker. But in the case of ALB, the destruction is real and long-lasting.

This non-native, wood-boring beetle is considered invasive because it attacks 12 types of hardwood trees, including maples (Acer spp.), elms (Ulmus spp.), horse chestnuts (Aesculus spp.), birches (Betula spp.) and willows (Salix spp.). There are no predators or diseases in North America to keep ALB populations in check. In its larval stage, ALB creates tunnels inside tree trunks and branches, pupates, then chews its way out as an adult in the summer.

Isolated infestations in several states have caused the removal of thousands of trees in neighborhoods, parks and natural areas.

Although ALB has not yet been discovered in Michigan, it is crucial to look for any potential signs of its presence. Discovering early signs of infestation can prevent widespread damage to the state’s forest resources, urban landscapes and maple syrup production.

Look for signs

The adult beetle has markings that are easy to recognize:

A shiny, black body with white spots. Its body is about 1 to 1.5 inches long.

Black and white antennae that are longer than its body.

Six legs with feet that can appear bluish.

Signs that a tree might be infested include:

Round exit holes about the diameter of a pencil found in tree trunks and branches.

Shallow, oval or round scars in the bark, where the adult beetle chewed an egg laying site.

Material that looks like wood shavings lying on the ground around the tree or in the branches.

Dead branches or limbs falling from an otherwise healthy-looking tree.

Report it

If you think you found a beetle or tree damage, report it by calling the USDA ALB hotline at 1-866-702-9938 or submitting an online report through the USDA’s Asian longhorned beetle website. Try to photograph the beetle or tree damage. If you can, capture the beetle in a durable container and freeze it. This helps preserve the insect for identification.

Don’t move firewood

ALB doesn’t move far on its own, but it can and has hitchhiked to new areas in untreated firewood. When traveling, leave firewood at home and purchase what you need locally or choose certified, heat-treated firewood to help prevent this scary show from coming to a town near you!

For more information about ALB, call the USDA at 1-866-702-9938 or visit APHIS.USDA.gov/Plant-Pests-Diseases/ALB.

Michigan's Invasive Species Program is cooperatively implemented by the Michigan Departments of Agriculture and Rural Development; Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy; and Natural Resources.