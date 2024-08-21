PHILIPPINES, August 21 - Press Release

August 21, 2024 Hontiveros to PhilHealth: Stop transfer of remaining P70-B in unused funds Senator Risa Hontiveros on Wednesday urged the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. to stop the transfer of the remaining P70-billion in unused funds to the national government after the country's credit rating was upgraded by a Japan-based debt watcher. "Dahil in-upgrade na ang ating credit rating ng Rating and Investment Information, wala nang rason para patuloy na mag-remit ang PhilHealth ng pondo sa national government dahil mas dadami na ang pondong pwedeng gugulin para sa serbisyong pangkalusugan" Hontiveros said. She continued, "Ayon mismo kay Presidente, ang matitipid natin sa pagbabayad ng interes sa ating mga utang ay pwedeng gamitin para sa ikabubuti ng ating kababayan." The state health insurer had transferred P20 billion to the general fund on May 10, and is set to transfer P10 billion more on August 21, P30 billion on October 16, and P30 billion on May 26, 2025. "Sa pananaw ko, bilang author at advocate ng Universal Health Care Act, dehado ata ang mga miyembro ng Philhealth sa fund transfer na ito. This raises serious questions about the credibility of Philhealth's leadership and management in fulfilling the mandate of the UHC Act," Hontiveros said. To strengthen the UHC Act, Hontiveros introduced amendments to the law to ensure that funds of PhilHealth obtained from any source will remain with the state health insurer, and used to lower the premium contribution rates of members and increase the benefits for patients in need. "Sa pamamagitan ng amendment na ito, wala na pong duda at wala na pong alternative na opinyon," Hontiveros said. "Here, the mandate of the legislature will be crystal clear, and will preclude any confusion -- genuine or otherwise."

