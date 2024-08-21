PHILIPPINES, August 21 - Press Release

August 21, 2024 Dela Rosa appeals to PNP: Restore friendly ties with Davaoeños Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa urged the Philippine National Police (PNP) to restore friendly ties with the people of Davao City as he noticed the wearing of some police officers at checkpoints which he deemed as an act of intimidation. The former PNP chief-turned-lawmaker made the reminder to the PNP as he led the Senate inquiry into the alleged use of excessive force in the serving of arrest warrant against Kingdom of Jesus Christ's Pastor Apollo Quiboloy. Over the weekend, Dela Rosa shared that he went home to Davao City and decided to pass by the KOJC compound to check the situation in the area. While he sees no problem on several checkpoints across the city, Dela Rosa noticed that the cops manning it are wearing face masks, which he said are not part of the regular police uniforms. "Tinanong ko 'yung mga patrolman, 'Dong, is that facemask part of your uniform talaga? Wala namang COVID ngayon eh bakit kayong lahat naka face mask? Ano ba 'yan? Intimidating factor ba 'yang ginagawa niyo?" he said. According to Dela Rosa, the patrolman whom he spoke to did not respond to his inquiry. Being a former policeman and a resident of Davao City himself, Dela Rosa said it is painful for him to see that his kababayans are losing their trust to the PNP. "Kasi ganito, sir, DILG, taga-Davao ako. Ramdam ko 'yung sentimyento ng mga tao ng Davao. Right now, talagang ang kanilang pagtingin sa pulis ay nagbago. Matagal nilang minahal ang pulis, Davao City Police Office...Ilang taon yan hall of famer palaging best police station of the year...Ngayon parang biglang bumaliktad ang pagtingin ng mga tao," said Dela Rosa addressing Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. The senator, who is also a former chief of Davao City Police Office, pointed out that the arrest warrant was only meant for Quiboloy and his co-accused. But due to the recent PNP operations against the KOJC leader, the cops are "alienating" themselves from the rest of the community. "Alam naman natin 'yung ating policing concept na the police is the community, the community is the police. Dapat ang samahan natin d'yan ay maganda pero ngayon it pains me. I'm a Davao City police for my whole life...pero naramdaman ko talaga parang galit na ang mga tao sa kanilang local police," he added. While he made the call to Abalos, Dela Rosa clarified that he is not trying to stop the PNP in serving the arrest warrant against the KOJC leader. "Pwede bang mag-adjust tayo sa ating ginagawa sa Davao? I'm not trying to impede your operation against Pastor Quiboloy because that is perfectly legal [and] covered by warrant of arrest 'yan, pero 'yung pag-antagonize, 'yung mga tao feeling harassed, every time na lang may makita nila checkpoint dito, checkpoint doon, na hindi man lang nila makita 'yung nameplate naka-mask na ganon. Very intimidating, sir," he said. "I tell you, pulis ako, but at the same time I am a Davao local. Alam ko 'yun pag nararamdaman ko kaya pwede ba tayo mag-adjust para maging friendly naman 'yung pulis? It pains me to see that 'yung matagal na naming na-establish na relationship ng community at ng police ay biglang nasira," he added. Abalos committed to Dela Rosa that he will talk to PNP Chief Rommel Marbil and tell the police officers to remove their face masks and to follow the proper protocols in manning checkpoints. The DILG secretary also vowed to go to Davao City to see the situation himself and restore the relationship of the PNP and the residents of Davao City. Dela Rosa also reminded Davao City police chief Col. Hansel Marantan that it is the PNP's mandate to love their community. "You must be friendly, Hansel. You must be friendly to the people kahit na hahanapin mo si Pastor Quiboloy, I tell you hindi kita haharangin. Wala kaming problema diyan. Do your job because it is your sworn duty, gawin mo. But it is also your sworn duty to love your community. Ipakita mo, mahalin mo 'yung taga-Davao. 'Wag mo kalabanin 'yung mga tao don. You reach out," he said.

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.