New Day New Chef, world’s hottest vegan cooking show, is back at an LA mansion with celebrity chefs & fabulous dishes! 

The plant-based lifestyle is not a sacrifice. It's a joyous adventure to a healthier, happier way of living, This show proves it." — Jane Velez-Mitchell, New Day New Chef Co-Host

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After captivating plant-based food lovers for three successful seasons, New Day New Chef is back with its fourth season, and this time, it’s poised to make an even greater impact on the vegan culinary world. Hosted by the passionate and charismatic duo, journalist Jane Velez-Mitchell and actress Jamie Logan, this season promises to elevate plant-based excellence to new heights. Whether you’re a seasoned vegan or just beginning your plant-based journey, the show is set to inspire and entertain with its vibrant energy and star-studded guest list.

That list includes the renowned chef, Zuliya Khawaja, known as Zuzu. In 2020, Chef Zuzu won the title of Top Chef on Bravo’s hit TV show, Top Chef Amateurs. She reveals more of her formidable cooking skills on this season of New Day New Chef, whipping up a spectacular Mushroom Souvlaki. Raised in Uzbekistan, she immigrated as a political refugee to the United States. Following her passion for vegan cooking, she quickly gained national recognition in media outlets such as Mantra Yoga Magazine, VegOut Magazine, and Women's Health Magazine before wowing everyone on Top Chef Amateur.

New Day New Chef is not just a cooking show—it’s a cultural phenomenon pushing plant-based living into the mainstream. Jane Velez-Mitchell, an award-winning journalist, bestselling author and TV producer has long been a champion of veganism and animal rights. Her co-host, Jamie Logan, star of The Next Girl, brings youthful energy and a modern perspective to the show, making the duo a dynamic force in promoting plant-based lifestyles. When the chef du jour starts working the blender, the entire cast bursts into the now famous Blender Dance, which you are encouraged to try at home. This illustrates the joyful nature of vegan cooking, where fun is a peaceful, healthy adventure.

The fourth season kicks off with a compelling first episode that promises to inspire. Chef Babette Davis, who has the ripped physique of a teenager, shocks everyone when it’s revealed she is 73-years young! She credits her diet, which is increasingly raw or – as she likes to call it – LIVE! Babette shares her signature raw Basil Crunch Spaghetti which uses walnuts as its “meat.” This is a superfood dish that is as flavorful as it is nutritious. Chef Babette, a beloved figure in the vegan community, owns the popular Stuff I Eat restaurant in Inglewood, California. She embodies the philosophy that healthy eating can be both satisfying and full of flavor.

In addition to Chef Babette, the episode features vegan bodybuilder and trainer Bobby Lynch, founder of Plant Strength. In between flexing his “guns,” Lynch shares his transformative journey from traditional bodybuilding to a thriving vegan lifestyle, offering viewers a powerful example of how plant-based living can enhance both physical health and ethical living.

One of the standout features of the new season is its breathtaking setting—a luxurious mansion in Los Angeles, complete with a state-of-the-art kitchen. The bright, airy space is more than just a backdrop; it’s a key player in the show’s narrative, underscoring the elegance and sophistication of plant-based cuisine.

And charging into that kitchen is Chef Chris Tucker who reveals his secret tricks for transforming both TVP, texturized vegetable protein, and tofu into dishes that look decadent and extravagant but are actually wholesome and packed with protein and fiber. They’re also very inexpensive to make.

Chef Tucker has appeared on countless daytime programs such as Inside Edition, California Live, and ABC’s “On The Red Carpet.” He was featured in Cosmopolitan Magazine for Pride Month and recently provided vegan desserts for Elton John’s Oscar Party for the third year in a row. He also did the vegan desserts for Steven Tyler’s Grammy party, which was a fundraiser for Janie’s Fund. Chef Tucker has now joined forced with Chef Babette and Dr. Shabnam Islam. This trio has launched “Harmony Wellness Consulting” where they go into restaurants, resorts, schools, retirement communities and more, helping them restructure their menus to be more plant-based. This episode’s taste tester is accomplished filmmaker Jasmine Perry, who directed The Invisible Vegan, now streaming on UnchainedTV.

This season also includes some incredible Latin cuisine, brought to us by Chef Gregory Owens, owner of the award-winning Hijo De Su Madre vegan restaurant in Los Angeles. Wrapping up the season is a very seasoned chef named Karen La Cava, a Los Angeles vegan caterer known for her lavish plant-based charcuterie boards, filled with sumptuous vegan cheeses that taste as good or better than dairy cheeses.

The success of New Day New Chef is a collaborative effort led by Emmy Award-winning executive producer Eamonn McCrystal, with Jane Velez-Mitchell and Jamie Logan at the forefront. Produced by UnchainedTV, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting plant-based living, this series is more than just a cooking show—it's a movement aimed at making plant-based food mainstream and helping viewers lead healthier, more sustainable lives. By featuring a diverse range of chefs and guests, the show highlights the versatility and creativity of vegan cuisine, encouraging viewers to embrace a more compassionate way of eating.

