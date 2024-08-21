Texas Emerging as a Key Player in the Data Center Industry with Strategic 2,100-Acres of Land Offerings

Racing to Secure the Future: Developers vie for prime industrial land in Dallas-Fort Worth, the epicenter of the booming data center industry. With unmatched electrical capacity and strategic connectivity, this land offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity Racing to Secure the Future: Developers vie for prime industrial land in Dallas-Fort Worth, the epicenter of the booming data center industry. With unmatched electrical capacity and strategic connectivity, this land offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity Data center land for sale in tax-incentive zone, 8. Remote data center land for sale with satellite uplink, hyper data center site, edge data center site

Over 2,100 total acres of data center land in Texas with 345kV/138kV power and prime location in booming tech hubs - a strategic opportunity for developers.

Time is of essences for major data center developers and these sites have the infrastucture largest cloud providers and hyper-scale developers need to ramp up quickly.” — Roxanne Marquis

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas, a significant development in the data center sector is taking place with over 2,100 acres designated for new facilities, equipped with essential 345kV/138kV power access. This development is poised to support the expansion needs of cloud providers and hyperscalers.

The properties in question offer direct connectivity to 345kV and 138kV transmission lines, essential for supporting high-demand data centers. "These sites are equipped to handle the substantial power requirements of the largest cloud providers and hyper-scale companies, ensuring operational reliability and scalability," Marquis explains.

Texas' independent power grid enhances the attractiveness of the sites, providing an added layer of reliability crucial for data center operations. Furthermore, the state's commitment to clean energy aligns with the sustainability goals of many developers.

The strategic location within the Texas Triangle, connecting Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin, and San Antonio, offers proximity to major tech ecosystems, essential infrastructure, and a robust workforce. This positioning allows data center operators to optimize network efficiency and access to resources.

Texas supports the data center industry with streamlined permitting processes and competitive tax incentives, including exemptions and abatements that significantly reduce operational costs.

The combination of strategic location, regulatory support, and unmatched power infrastructure makes these 2,100 acres a landmark opportunity in the data center industry.

Texas is seeing an uptick from all major market shareholders buying data center land.

Market Share of Data Center Owner:

1 Amazon 12.8%

2 DigitalBridge 9.8%

3 Blackstone Inc. 6.3%

4 Meta Platforms, Inc. 5.4%

5 Microsoft Corporation 4.4%

6 IFM Investors 3.6%

7 Alphabet 3.3%

8 Peterson Companies 3.3%

9 Iron Mountain Incorporated 2.9%

10 Compass Datacenters 2.4%

11 AT&T, Inc. 2.4%

12 Apple Inc. 2.0%

13 Equinix 1.9%

14 EdgeConnex 1.7%

15 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. 1.7%

16 COPT Defense Properties 1.7%

17 Banbury Place 1.1%

18 NTT Data Corporation 1.1%

19 The Lion Realty 1.1%

20 ElmTree Funds 0.9%

20 Guggenheim 0.9%

22 Verizon Wireless 0.8%

23 Lumen 0.7%

24 Markley Group 0.7%

25 Colliers 0.6%

8888CRE.com specializes in commercial real estate services, focusing on providing strategic opportunities for infrastructure and development across the United States. For more details on these unique data center land offerings, please visit our website at 8888cre.com.

For more information about acquisition opportunities, visit 8888cre.com or contact:

Roxanne Marquis

Texas Broker: 0688184

email: rose@8888cre.com

tel: 972-805-7587

website: 8888cre.com

Legal Disclaimer:

