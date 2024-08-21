Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,407 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,492 in the last 365 days.

WDVA Receives a $400,000 grant from King County to Train Veteran Service Providers

Since 2011, the WDVA Veteran Training Support Center (VTSC) has trained thousands of providers with a focus on enhancing their knowledge and ability to effectively serve and care for Veterans. 

“WDVA is thrilled to have been selected as a contractor for this important program,” said Abuoh Neufville, WDVA Assistant Director for Veteran Services Counseling and Wellness.  “The VTSC provides important perspectives to service and care providers who interact with Veterans and their families each day.  We are grateful to the King County Veterans, Seniors, and Human Services Levy for placing their trust in us to deliver these services.”

The VTSC’s essential function and purpose is advancing the understanding of veterans and their families. VTSC works to achieve this by offering workshops on topics that impact or support this community, including the often-unseen battles with Post Traumatic Stress, Traumatic Brain Injury, and Moral Injury. VTSC champions a call to action for employers, service providers, and leaders from public, private, and academic organizations to implement innovative best practices. These practices are designed to uplift and empower veterans as they navigate their personal journeys, academic endeavors, and professional aspirations.

VTSC actively seeks the collaboration of subject matter experts to lead workshops, available both in-person and online, to share insights and strategies that support our veterans’ growth and success.  Workshops are provided at no cost to attendees.

Accredited by the American Psychological Association, VTSC also provides continuing education for behavioral health professionals.

The King County Veterans, Seniors, and Human Services Levy announced two successful grantees for Veteran Provider Training Supports, WDVA and Minority Veterans of America for the grant period beginning September 1, 2024, and ending December 31, 2026.

More information on the VTSC and a list of available workshops is available at: https://www.dva.wa.gov/counseling/veterans-training-support-center-vtsc

More information on the King County Veterans, Seniors, and Human Services Levy is available at: https://kingcounty.gov/en/legacy/depts/community-human-services/initiatives/levy

###

Media Contact
Heidi Audette
Communications and Legislative Director
(360) 485-1812– office
(360) 791-8966 – cell
heidia@dva.wa.gov

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

WDVA Receives a $400,000 grant from King County to Train Veteran Service Providers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more