Erin Man Charged in 2023 Fire

HOUSTON COUNTY – An Erin man is charged with arson, following an investigation by special agent fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

On September 30, 2023, TBI special agents certified in fire and explosives investigations joined the Houston County Fire Department in investigating a fire that occurred on that day, at the 9000 block of Highway 147 in Stewart. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that identified Raymond Puckett as the person responsible for setting the fire.

On August 19th, the Houston County Grand Jury returned an indictment, charging Raymond Weston Puckett (DOB 12/31/1970) with one count of Arson. Puckett, who was already incarcerated at the Houston County Jail on unrelated charges, was served on the new charge, and is being held on a $200,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

