Modaramo Media acquires Bright Reach Media

Modaramo Media Expands Reach, Influence, and Compliance Through Acquisition of Bright Reach Media

PORT WASHINGTON, NY, USA, August 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modaramo Media is excited to announce the acquisition of Bright Reach Media, a leader in the marketing space since 2011. This acquisition represents a significant milestone in Modaramo Media’s growth strategy, demonstrating its commitment to delivering high-quality, compliant marketing solutions to its clients.Bright Reach Media has established itself as a beacon of success through its innovative omni-channel marketing strategies. These strategies have set Bright Reach Media apart and have been a cornerstone of its achievements.“We are thrilled to acquire Bright Reach Media after a long-standing relationship with them”, stated Chief Revenue Officer Joe Laskowski. “Their expertise perfectly complements our existing strengths, and we’re confident that this partnership will drive growth and reinforce our position as a leader in compliant consumer acquisition.”CEO Ilker Turgut echoed Lawkowski’s sentiments about the acquisition, adding, "We believe this acquisition will continue to solidify Modaramo’s position as one of the premier companies in the lead generation, e-commerce, and influencer marketing space. We were extremely impressed with Bright Reach’s track record and couldn’t be more pleased to bring them into the Modaramo family.”About Modaramo Media:Modaramo Media, based in Port Washington, NY, has been an industry leader for over a decade, specializing in lead generation, e-commerce, and influencer marketing. The company aims to build innovative solutions that deliver tangible results, offering services such as high-intent leads, first-party data, and proprietary technologies. Moderamo offers high intent and compliant prospects across many verticals including, but not limited to, EDU, Legal, Home Services, Insurance, and more.For more information about Modaramo Media, visit https://modaramomedia.com/

