Modaramo Media Welcomes Joe Laskowski as Chief Revenue Officer

I am thrilled to join Modaramo, a company that shares my passion for innovation and achieving outstanding results.”PORT WASHINGTON, NY, USA, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modaramo Media is proud to announce the appointment of Joe Laskowski as Chief Revenue Officer. Laskowski brings nearly 30 years of experience in executive-level sales, performance marketing, and company management to Modaramo.
As the newly appointed Chief Revenue Officer, Laskowski will play a pivotal role in partnering with leadership to execute the current strategic plan and develop additional initiatives for sustained growth. He will oversee the performance, strategy, and alignment of the company's revenue-generating streams. Laskowski will also help maximize the brand’s reach and efficiency through new partnerships.
CEO Ilker Turgut expressed enthusiasm about Joe's addition to Modaramo, stating, "We are honored to welcome Joe Laskowski to our executive team. His extensive experience will help us add new, scalable partnerships, strengthen our sales and account management teams, and implement strategies to take Modaramo to new heights. We look forward to his valuable contributions to our company's growth and success in 2024."
Laskowski also shared his excitement, stating, "I am thrilled to join Modaramo, a company that shares my passion for innovation and achieving outstanding results. I have long admired their dedication to driving success and am excited to collaborate with their exceptional team. Together, we will continue to build upon the success of the brands within the Modaramo family, and I look forward to contributing to the company's ongoing growth and success."
Modaramo Media, based in Port Washington, NY, has been an industry leader for over a decade, specializing in lead generation, e-commerce, and influencer marketing. The company's mission is to build innovative solutions that deliver tangible results, offering services such as high-intent leads, first-party data, and proprietary technologies.
