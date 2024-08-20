Province Continues Monitoring Wildlife for Chronic Wasting Disease, Initiates Mandatory Testing for Bovine Tuberculosis

CANADA, August 20 - Released on August 20, 2024

In response to detecting bovine tuberculosis (bovine TB) in 2023 in a captive cattle herd, the Ministry of Environment will make game testing mandatory in specific wildlife management zones (WMZ) this hunting season.

For the 2024-25 season, those hunting draw elk in WMZ 37 and elk and white-tailed deer during the regular season in WMZ 48 will be required to submit heads for testing within one month from the time the animal was harvested. Voluntary submissions of moose and mule deer harvested in WMZs 37 and 48 are also encouraged.

The ministry will also continue to measure and manage Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), which remains a significant issue for wild deer, elk and moose populations in Saskatchewan.

"We are committed to ensuring the health of Saskatchewan's wildlife populations," Environment Minister Christine Tell said. "To reduce the risk of bovine TB, and to measure and manage CWD, we depend on hunters submitting samples for testing. We appreciate their assistance, and we are grateful for their ongoing support of disease monitoring programs."

How to submit a sample for testing

The process to submit a sample for CWD or for bovine TB is the same. Hunters can visit cwdsk.ca to register and receive a unique tracking number. Game heads should be double bagged, with the tracking number securely attached to the bag and dropped off at any designated CWD drop-off location. Heads submitted for bovine TB testing will also be tested for CWD.

Samples for CWD testing can be submitted from elk, moose, and deer harvested anywhere in the province. Since the detection of the disease in wild deer in the province in 2000, CWD has now been found in 62 of the province's 83 wildlife management zones.

Sampling stations and on-site technicians to extract samples for testing will be at select locations. Visit saskatchewan.ca/bovinetb for dates and locations near you.

CWD results will be posted online at saskatchewan.ca/cwd with an expected turnaround time of four to six weeks. As bovine TB has not previously been detected in wildlife in the province, hunters will only be notified of their animal's bovine TB result if the animal tests positive for the disease.

More about bovine TB

Bovine TB is a contagious, bacterial infection that causes chronic debilitation and weight loss and typically affects the respiratory system of affected animals. While it is possible for bovine TB to spread from animals to people, it is extremely rare. Hunters can visit saskatchewan.ca/bovinetb for more information about bovine TB, including safe field dressing recommendations, how to submit a sample for testing, and a list of sampling station locations and hours.

More about CWD

CWD is a fatal, infectious disease of deer, elk, reindeer and moose (cervids) affecting the central nervous system. Caribou can likely also be affected. There is no known cure or treatment. You can learn more about CWD at saskatchewan.ca/cwd.

The ministry will also expand the carcass disposal program this year and add more disposal bins for the 2024-25 hunting season. Disposal bins are free and will be accessible to hunters to dispose of carcasses, carcass waste, or meat from CWD positive animals. For a list of carcass disposal bin locations, please visit: saskatchewan.ca/cwd.

