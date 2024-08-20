Nominations Now Open For The 41st Annual Governor’s Volunteer Awards

TEXAS, August 20 - August 20, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Nominations are now being accepted for the 41st Annual Governor's Volunteer Awards. Administered by the OneStar Foundation, the Governor’s Volunteer Awards are an opportunity for the State of Texas to honor exemplary individuals who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to improving their communities through outstanding service and volunteering.



“Texans recognize that the heart of our communities lies in the selfless acts of service rendered by countless volunteers,” said First Lady Cecilia Abbott. “Greg and I are inspired by the unwavering dedication and profound impact of organizations and individuals across the state who keep making a difference in the lives of so many Texans, and we are honored to recognize them through the Governor’s Volunteer Awards. The work of all Texas volunteers inspires us all to build a better, brighter future through one act of kindness at a time.”



“As we embark on the 41st Governor's Volunteer Awards in partnership with the Governor and First Lady of Texas, we will continue shining a spotlight on individuals and organizations whose commitment to service illuminates the resilience and compassion that is the essence of Texas,” said OneStar President and CEO Chris Bugbee.



Nominations are open in nine categories:

Governor’s Lifetime Achievement Award

First Lady’s Rising Star Award

Volunteer of the Year Award

Volunteer Family of the Year Award

Community Champion Award

Education Champion Award

Corporate Champion Award

Rebuild Texas Disaster Impact Award

AmeriCorps Legacy of Service Award



To submit a nomination and view detailed descriptions and criteria for each award category, visit onestarfoundation.org/governors-volunteer-awards.



Nominations will close on Monday, September 30, 2024. Awardees will be honored during National Volunteer Month in April 2025 at the Governor’s Mansion during an awards ceremony hosted by First Lady Abbott, Honorary Chair of the Governor’s Volunteer Awards.

