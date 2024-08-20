Government Establishes Innovation Fund for Saskatchewan Physicians

CANADA, August 20 - Released on August 20, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan and the Saskatchewan Medical Association (SMA) have partnered to establish an Innovation Fund supporting the development of family physician-led, team-based health care clinics in communities throughout Saskatchewan.

The $10 million Innovation Fund is a key achievement of the four-year SMA contract, ratified in February 2024, and will be available annually for the duration of the agreement.

The Innovation Fund will support physician-generated ideas that will deliver better access to primary care in the province.

"When I have spoken to physicians, they have expressed to me the significance of the Innovation Fund and how it will improve health care for both doctors and patients," Health Minister Everett Hindley said. "Physicians can use this funding to fuel their creativity and help improve patient care through a team-based model."

Key objectives of the Innovation Fund are to:

Improve patient access and quality care within clinics through team-based supports;

Improve physician work-life balance within funded clinics to support provincial recruitment and retention efforts; and

Strengthen collaboration between successful Innovation Fund applicants and resources within the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

"The Innovation Fund will have a significant impact on the practice of family medicine in Saskatchewan as care evolves to a team-based model," SMA president Dr. Andre Grobler said. "Working every day within the health system, family physicians have ideas on innovations and initiatives that will improve their practice and the care they are able to provide their patients."

Physicians can apply for funding as of today, August 20, 2024. All applications for funding will be reviewed by a committee.

Family physicians looking for more information on how to apply can visit: saskatchewan.ca/health-innovation-fund.

