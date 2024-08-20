Main, News Posted on Aug 20, 2024 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies road users of a full closure of the westbound H-1 Freeway on-ramp from Nimitz Highway beginning at 8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 23, through 1 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 24, for the H-1 Freeway Airport Viaduct Improvements Project.

A full closure is needed to survey the concrete deck, repair defective concrete and bridge joints, allow for necessary curing time and to install temporary striping in preparation for the planned surface treatment and concrete overlay.

During closure hours motorists will be directed to stay on Nimitz Highway where they may enter the westbound H-1 Freeway at the Pearl Harbor Interchange, or they may enter the westbound H-1 Freeway by Kamehameha Highway at the Keʻehi Interchange.

In sequence with the ramp closure, there will be two to three left lane closures on the westbound H-1 Freeway from the Keʻehi Interchange to the Pearl Harbor Interchange from 8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 23, continuously through 1 a.m., Monday, Aug. 26.

Motorists are reminded to drive with caution and follow all traffic control signs. Special duty police officers will be on-site assisting with safety procedures. First responders and emergency vehicles have been notified of the closure. All work is weather permitting.

