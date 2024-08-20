Phase 2 of Whitmore Avenue Sidewalk Improvements begins first week of September

Main, News Posted on Aug 20, 2024 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) begins Phase 2 of the Whitmore Avenue Sidewalk Improvements project, which will continue the accessible route created in Phase 1 to the east end of ʻIhiʻihi Avenue.

Phase 1, which was completed in December 2022, created a sidewalk on the north side of Whitmore Avenue between Uakanikoʻo Street and the west end of ʻIhiʻihi Avenue.

This work will require a single-lane and shoulder closure on the north side of Whitmore Avenue between the east and west entrances to ʻIhiʻihi Avenue. An alternative path will be provided. Work hours for the improvements will be Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., excluding holidays. Closures will be posted to the Oʻahu roadwork list.

The estimated completion date for this project is September 2025.The contract cost for these improvements is $3.03 million.

HDOT appreciates the patience of the Whitmore Village community as we work to improve the multimodal infrastructure connecting the neighborhood to area schools, transit, businesses and the community center.

