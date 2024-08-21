Celebrate By Lisa Lou Offers New Classes for September

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrate By Lisa Lou , a local Houston boutique known for its focus on gathering and connection, is pleased to announce a series of workshops for September. These events are designed to help people explore new skills and enjoy shared experiences in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere. Whether you're interested in learning the art of embroidery or trying your hand at floral design, there’s something for everyone this season.September Events: Embroidery Workshop & Floral Design WorkshopEmbroidery WorkshopGet into the fall spirit with a Pumpkin Cocktail Napkin Embroidery Workshop on September 13th. Learn needlework techniques while creating a festive piece for your home. This class is a great introduction to basic stitches and techniques for those new to embroidery, as well as a chance for more experienced crafters to refine their skills. Attendees will receive a kit and learn how to embroider pumpkins on linen cocktail napkins from the skilled Lou Ann Chae. Perfect timing for a fall hostess gift or entertaining!Floral Design WorkshopJoin renowned floral designer Eva Walters for a captivating workshop on September 19th. This Floral Design Workshop rounds out September’s offerings. Participants will learn the fundamentals of floral arrangement, including how to choose and combine different flowers, colors, and textures. Whether you’re just starting out or looking to enhance your skills, this workshop offers valuable insights and hands-on experience. Attendees will leave with their own fall floral arrangement to take home.These workshops aren’t just about learning new skills—they’re also about bringing people together. “We’re excited to offer these new classes to our customers,” says Lisa Lou Zook, owner of Celebrate By Lisa Lou. “We hope they provide valuable skills and create opportunities for social interaction.” Join us this September to discover new experiences and make connections!About Celebrate By Lisa LouCelebrate By Lisa Lou is a Houston-based boutique specializing in party supplies, hostess gifts, and table settings. With a focus on creating memorable gatherings, the shop offers curated products and expert advice. All profits are donated to local children’s charities, and in 2024, Celebrate By Lisa Lou is proud to support The Children's Fund , making each purchase a meaningful contribution to the community.

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.