Campspot and Insider Perks Announce Exclusive Partnership for AI Phone Call Service

Campspot users gain access to cutting-edge AI customer service at discounted rate.

At Campspot, we're always looking for ways to enhance our platform and provide more value to our users.” — Michael Scheinman, CEO of Campspot

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Campspot, the leading campground management software provider, and Insider Perks, a pioneer in AI marketing and technology solutions for the outdoor hospitality industry, today announced an exclusive partnership. This collaboration will offer Campspot users access to Insider Perks' innovative AI Phone Call service at a discounted rate of $2 per call through the end of 2024.

The AI Phone Call service, recently launched by Insider Perks, provides campgrounds and RV parks with 24/7 voice-based customer support. This AI-powered system can handle after-hours calls, answer guest questions, and even assist with bookings, ensuring that campgrounds never miss out on potential revenue due to closed offices.

"At Campspot, we're always looking for ways to enhance our platform and provide more value to our users," says Michael Scheinman, CEO of Campspot. "This partnership with Insider Perks aligns perfectly with our mission to help campground owners streamline operations, grow revenue, and create seamless experiences for their guests. The AI Phone Call service is a game-changer in customer service, and we're thrilled to offer it to our users at this exclusive rate."

Brian Searl, Founder & CEO of Insider Perks, echoes this enthusiasm: "We're excited to partner with Campspot to bring our AI Phone Call service to even more campgrounds and RV parks. This collaboration allows us to offer our cutting-edge technology at a reduced rate to Campspot users, helping them provide superior customer service around the clock."

Key benefits of this partnership for Campspot users include:

• Discounted rate: Access to the AI Phone Call service for just $2 per call, instead of the standard $3 per call, through the end of 2024.

• Seamless integration: The AI service integrates smoothly with Campspot's management software, ensuring a cohesive operational experience.

• Enhanced customer service: 24/7 voice support that can answer questions, provide local information, and assist with bookings.

• Increased revenue potential: Never miss a booking opportunity, even outside of office hours.

• Customized AI training: The AI is trained on each property's specific information, ensuring accurate and personalized responses.

This partnership combines Campspot's powerful campground management platform with Insider Perks' innovative AI technology. Campspot's software helps campground owners manage operations, drive revenue, and improve guest experiences through features like an intuitive booking system, comprehensive management tools, and third-party integrations. The addition of Insider Perks' AI Phone Call service further enhances these capabilities, providing round-the-clock customer support that's both cost-effective and highly efficient.

"This collaboration represents a significant step forward in campground technology," Scheinman adds. "By combining Campspot's comprehensive management tools with Insider Perks' AI-driven customer service, we're setting a new standard for operational excellence in the outdoor hospitality industry."

Campspot users interested in taking advantage of this exclusive offer should contact Insider Perks directly for a demo. The discounted rate of $2 per call will be automatically applied through the end of 2024 for all current Campspot customers. This offer provides an excellent opportunity for campgrounds and RV parks to experience the benefits of AI-powered customer service at a reduced cost.

About Campspot:

Campspot is the industry’s leading campground management and reservation software serving more than 2,500 private and public parks across the U.S. and Canada. Campspot's optimizable reservation grid, intelligent business rules, and user-friendly design empower campground owners to grow their businesses while delivering a modern online booking experience for guests. To learn more about our revenue-generating features, unmatched data and reporting tools, and vast integrations, visit software.campspot.com or contact our sales team at sales@campspot.com.

About Insider Perks:

Insider Perks specializes in delivering innovative AI marketing, technology, and automation solutions to the outdoor hospitality industry. The company combines cutting-edge artificial intelligence with deep industry knowledge to provide campgrounds and RV parks with efficient, reliable, and intelligent support. Their comprehensive suite of services is designed to enhance guest engagement, streamline operations, and drive business growth in an increasingly tech-savvy market.

For more information:

Campspot: https://software.campspot.com

Insider Perks: https://insiderperks.com

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.