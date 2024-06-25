River Sands RV Resort Honored with 2024 Large Park of the Year Award by Arizona Outdoor Hospitality Association

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- River Sands RV Resort is thrilled to announce that it has been named the recipient of the prestigious 2024 Large Park of the Year Award by the Arizona Outdoor Hospitality Association (AzOHA). This esteemed recognition underscores River Sands RV Resort’s commitment to excellence in hospitality, amenities, and guest experience, solidifying its position as a premier adventure and relaxation destination for RV enthusiasts.

“We are incredibly honored to receive this award from the Arizona Association of RVs and Campgrounds,” said Lou Milioti, General Manager of River Sands RV Resort. “This accolade is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion of our entire team. Our goal has always been to provide a welcoming, high-quality experience for all our guests, and this recognition reaffirms that we are on the right track.”

River Sands RV Resort, situated along the Colorado River in western Arizona, offers breathtaking views, top-notch amenities, and a serene environment that draws RV travelers from near and far. From spacious, fully equipped sites to a variety of recreational facilities, River Sands RV Resort continues to set the standard for RV parks in Arizona providing experiential hospitality.

The AzARVC’s Large Park of the Year Award is presented annually to a park that exemplifies outstanding service, exceptional facilities, and innovative programs that enhance the RV camping experience. River Sands RV Resort’s dedication to maintaining the highest standards in guest satisfaction and its continuous efforts to improve and expand its offerings were key factors in earning this prestigious award.

"This is a significant achievement for us, as River Sands RV Resort is now the second property in our portfolio to receive this award," said Mike Harrison, Chief Operating Officer of CRR Hospitality. "It highlights our consistent dedication to quality and the exceptional efforts of our teams at each location. This is a testament to CRR’s mission of providing experiential hospitality and evolving the industry. We are proud of River Sands for setting such a high standard in the outdoor hospitality industry."

River Sands RV Resort invites everyone to join in celebrating this remarkable achievement. For more information about the resort, upcoming events, and booking details, please visit our website at www.riversandsrvresort.com or call us at (928) 255-5208.

About River Sands RV Resort:

River Sands RV Resort is a premier RV destination located in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. Known for its scenic views, extensive amenities, and exceptional customer service, River Sands RV Resort offers a perfect retreat for RV enthusiasts looking to explore the beauty of Lake Havasu and its surrounding areas.

River Sands RV Resort is located in Ehrenberg, Arizona, on the Arizona/California border, between the towns of Blythe, California and Quartzsite, Arizona. For more information or to make a reservation, please visit RiverSandsRVResort.com or call (928) 255-5208.

About CRR Hospitality:

CRR Hospitality provides management services for RV Resorts, Campgrounds, Glamping Resorts and other related outdoor hospitality properties. The company's mission is to provide unique and enjoyable places that offer accessible luxury, value, and fulfillment. Their vision is to be the preferred provider evolving the industry for the modern world.

Visit our website at https://crrhospitality.com/ to learn more about our services. You can also email us at contact@crrhospitality.com or call us at (928) 554-7710 for inquiries.