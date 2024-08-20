Iowa’s statewide teal only season begins Sept. 1

Iowa’s statewide teal only hunting season is Sept. 1-16, providing hunters of all ages and experience an opportunity to enjoy time in the wetlands, ahead of the regular duck season.

“Teal are often abundant this time of year and not wary, they will come in to decoys and be accessible to hunters,” said Orrin Jones, state waterfowl biologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. “There can be a lot of action without as much hunting pressure as during the regular duck seasons.”

Only teal are legal during this season and shooting hours are from sunrise to sunset, which is different than the regular duck seasons. The daily bag limit is six teal; blue-winged, green-winged or cinnamon teal, combined.

Wetland conditions are much improved over the previous drought years, with timely rains from late April through June, but precipitation has slowed. Jones said young or novice hunters would benefit from spending some time getting familiar with teal so they can properly identify them in the marsh.

“Scouting will help to find wetlands that teal are using, it can also help to know the area so you can choose a site where you’re not looking in to the sun,” he said. “A little bit of homework will greatly increase the chance for success.”

Teal prefer shallow water with some emergent vegetation or mudflat habitat.

While the late spring rainfall was welcomed, it did come too late to benefit many waterfowl species that had already attempted a first nest. However, teal are later nesters and may have benefited from the rains. Overall, the teal population is pretty stable and is currently above the long-term average, Jones said.

Hunters are required to have the state migratory game bird fee and federal duck stamp, in addition to their hunting license and habitat fee. Hunters are reminded to register for HIP (Harvest Information Program) before hunting migratory game birds (ducks, geese, mourning doves, snipe, rail and woodcock). HIP is an annual registration that is available through the Go Outdoors Iowa app, or through the Go Outdoors Iowa webpage. Hunters will need to save the HIP registration number to their phone or write it on their paper license.