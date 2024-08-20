Job Announcement: Case Administrator I

VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT: No. 24-06

Position: Case Administrator I

Location: Fargo, North Dakota

Closing Date: September 3, 2024

Starting Salary Range: $43,414 - $70,610 (CL 24/1 - CL 24/61)

Pay set commensurate with experience and salary history. Non-competitive promotion potential to

Case Administrator II (Grade CL 25) and Case Administrator III (Grade CL 26).

Estimated Starting Date: October 7, 2024

POSITION SUMMARY: The United States District Court for the District of North Dakota is

seeking qualified applicants for one (1) full-time Case Administrator I position. The position is

located in the office of the Clerk of Court in Fargo, ND. A Case Administrator I receives legal

documents into the Clerk’s Office; checks them for errors and omissions; routes them to the

appropriate destinations; and maintains the official records in civil and criminal actions. The

position performs docketing functions in the court’s electronic databases utilizing the specialized

software of the Case Management/Electronic Case Filing (CM/ECF) System. This position includes

promotion potential to a Case Administrator II and III based upon merit and performance. The Case

Administrator I position reports to the Deputy-in-Charge.

REPRESENTATIVE DUTIES: The job’s primary focus is to monitor the quality and

completeness of official case records and other documents, ensuring compliance with requirements,

regulations, and policies. Receives and examines all documents and motions filed in an action,

accepting those that conform to the court rules. Issues civil and criminal process such as

summonses, warrants and subpoenas. Prepares searches of court cases, copy work, and certification.

Furnishes information at the counter, by telephone, by letter, or electronic means to members of the

public and Bar regarding the status of actions pending before the Court. Performs telephone

reception and call routing. Issues civil and criminal docket numbers to new actions filed with the

Court, creates and maintains the electronic docket using CM/ECF, and makes entries of proceedings

in cases. Performs quality control of the electronic docket. Issues cash receipts and prepares

deposits. Processes appeals. Travels to other court offices in the district as required. Performs other

duties as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS: Applicants must have a two-year college degree. A bachelor’s degree from

an accredited four-year college or university is preferred. Experience in a court or legal field may

be substituted for the educational requirement. The applicant must have the ability to follow

detailed instructions and must have skill and accuracy in data entry. The applicant must have the

ability to effectively communicate with judges, counsel, other court employees, and the public. The

applicant must be able to work effectively as part of a team, provide voluntary assistance to

co-workers, and demonstrate a willingness to complete a wide variety of tasks as needed. Excellent

oral and written communication skills are required. Proficiency in using word processing, email,

and PDF processing applications is required. Ability to become proficient in using CM/ECF

electronic filing system is required.

SALARY AND BENEFITS: The actual pay level will be established on the basis of the successful

applicant’s qualifications and experience. The position does not carry the tenure rights of positions

in the competitive Civil Service. Other federal government benefits (e.g., annual leave, sick leave,

holidays, life and health insurance, and retirement benefits) are applicable. The position is subject

to mandatory Electronic Funds Transfer (direct deposit) of net pay. The successful applicant must

submit to a criminal background check.

MISCELLANEOUS: The United States District Court is an Equal Opportunity Employer and has

adopted an Employment Dispute Resolution Plan. Additional EEO information is available from

the Office of the Clerk of Court.

APPLICATION PROCEDURE: Submit the following to NDD_Jobs@ndd.uscourts.gov. All documents should be in .pdf format.

1. cover letter specifying how you satisfy the qualifications listed above and why you

are interested in working for the federal courts;

2. resume;

3. three (3) professional references; and

4. AO-78 Application for Judicial Branch Federal Employment:

https://www.uscourts.gov/services-forms/forms

All applications will be maintained in strict confidence with only the hiring authority having

knowledge of the applicant’s identity.